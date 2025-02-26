1 unheralded infielder has a legit chance to make Mets’ Opening Day roster

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

In the world of baseball, having a reliable backup is like having a trusty spare tire—you hope you never need it, but it’s essential when trouble strikes. For the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor stands as the steadfast shortstop, expected to grace the field for at least 150 games this season, health permitting.

Yet, the recent setback of Nick Madrigal, who suffered a left shoulder fracture during an exhibition game, has left the team scrambling to find a dependable understudy.

The Mets’ Contenders for Backup Infielder

With Madrigal sidelined, the Mets are evaluating several candidates to fill the void:

Luisangel Acuña: At 22, Acuña showcased his potential during a September call-up, posting a .966 OPS over 40 plate appearances. Despite this, his minor league performance suggests he may benefit from more seasoning, particularly in refining his pitch selection.

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Brett Baty: Primarily a third baseman, Baty’s limited experience at shortstop makes him a less likely candidate for this specific role.

Jared Young: Similar to Baty, Young’s expertise doesn’t align with the demands of shortstop, positioning him as a long shot for the backup spot.

Donovan Walton: With a .795 career OPS in the minor leagues, Walton offers a balanced skill set. His defensive versatility and offensive potential make him a strong contender for the role.

Walton’s Rising Stock

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Mets insider Anthony DiComo noted that Madrigal’s injury has significantly improved Walton’s chances of making the Opening Day roster.

Manager Carlos Mendoza praised Walton, stating, “He’s a gamer… He’s a baseball player.” Walton himself expressed confidence, emphasizing his defensive reliability and ability to contribute offensively.

Strategic Considerations

The Mets face a strategic decision: prioritize daily playing time for prospects like Acuña and Baty in the minors or opt for Walton’s readiness to step into a backup role immediately. Given the current landscape, Walton’s blend of experience and versatility positions him as a practical choice to support Lindor this season.