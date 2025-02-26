Mets’ former top prospect could explode into an impact piece in 2025

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets have been waiting for Brett Baty to turn the corner, and early signs this spring suggest he’s finally putting it all together. The former top prospect is competing for a starting role in the infield, and his offensive tweaks are already paying off in a big way.

A Scorching Start to Spring

Through three games, Baty has been red-hot at the plate, hitting .625/.625/1.125 with a home run, three runs, and an RBI. The numbers are obviously a small sample, but what matters most is how he looks in the box. He’s showing improved plate discipline and a more fluid swing, which suggests his offseason adjustments are clicking.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Baty struggled last season, slashing .229/.306/.327 over 171 plate appearances, but his defense was a bright spot at third base. He posted two outs above average and a .984 fielding percentage over 380 innings. If he keeps this up, the Mets may have found their answer at the hot corner.

A Clear Path to a Full-Time Spot

The Mets would love to see Baty run away with the third base job. That would allow Jeff McNeil to lock down second base, with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor rounding out the infield. If Baty proves he can hit at a high level, it simplifies the roster puzzle and eliminates the need for a platoon option at third.

A Simpler Approach at the Plate

Baty spent the offseason making adjustments, focusing on staying athletic in his setup and keeping things simple. His early success in spring is proof that his new approach is working.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Honestly, I’m just focused on swinging at strikes and taking balls, in the simplest form,” Baty said, via the New York Post. “I made a lot of swing adjustments in the offseason. For me, the biggest thing is keeping it simple. When I do that, I tend to have success. That’s my approach right now — swing at strikes and take balls and be as simple as possible.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is already seeing the improvements.

“There’s a lot to like right now from Brett,” Mendoza said. “It starts with the rhythm, his new setup. So there’s rhythm, which is allowing him to be on time. He’s swinging at strikes — this is a guy that controls the strike zone and he’s doing that. He’s getting pitches, he’s not missing them. Staying behind the baseball, which is another objective for him — to try to stay behind and just put the barrel on the ball.”

Baty’s adjustments are translating into results, and if he keeps this up, the Mets may finally have the third baseman they’ve been waiting for.

