What’s next for the Knicks after controversial Tom Thibodeau firing?

The New York Knicks find themselves at a critical juncture following a historic yet heartbreaking 2024-25 season.



They reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years but unfortunately fell to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6.



The surprising firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau has ignited intense debate among fans and analysts.



Additionally, rumors of a “tsunami-type” trade offer aimed at acquiring a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant indicate that the Knicks are determined to build a championship-caliber roster.



As the franchise searches for a new head coach, one question looms: Can New York finally return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999?

Tom Thibodeau’s exit and the Knicks’ search for his replacement

Despite leading the Knicks to a 50-win season and their deepest playoff run in decades, Thibodeau was fired due to reported dissatisfaction from the front office and feedback on his rigid coaching style.



Fans are divided; some praise Thibodeau for building a strong culture, while others criticize his reluctance to play young talent and adjust game rotations.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks have progressed in their search for a new head coach, with internal options like Johnnie Bryant emerging as candidates, alongside experienced coaches such as Ime Udoka and Jason Kidd.



Both Udoka and Kidd are currently under contract with other franchises, making them less feasible options than Bryant.



Kidd, however, has been more accessible, as the Mavericks have allowed him to communicate about his future opportunities.

Replacing a coach of Thibodeau’s caliber while pursuing a championship is a pivotal moment in the franchise’s history and must be treated with care.



Similar to how the Warriors transitioned from Mark Jackson to Steve Kerr, the Knicks need to ensure the new hire is a strong fit across the board.



As the only NBA team with a head coaching vacancy, the Knicks have the time to search but also face immense pressure to find the right leader.

Superstar acquisition on the horizon?

NBA insider Gery Woelfel reported that the Knicks are preparing a substantial offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, possibly linked to their interest in Jason Kidd, who previously coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.



Kevin Durant is also on the Knicks’ radar, especially after a failed trade attempt in February 2025.

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Recent reports suggest that Durant may prefer a Texas team, such as Houston or San Antonio, or even consider pairing with Anthony Edwards in Minnesota. However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on “Get Up” that the Knicks are among the teams likely to pursue Durant via trade.

Acquiring a superstar would likely necessitate trading a key rotation player, like OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, which could potentially disrupt the team’s chemistry.



The Knicks currently struggle with bench depth, having the lowest-scoring bench in the NBA, making such a significant trade a risky move unless they also address depth through smaller deals.



Then again, the lack of bench usage suggests that the issue may stem more from coaching decisions than from an actual lack of depth.

Pairing a superstar with Jalen Brunson—whether it be Antetokounmpo or Durant—would position the Knicks as favorites to win the Eastern Conference.



Yet, failing to successfully integrate a new star under a new head coach could set the franchise back significantly.



A monumental offseason lies ahead for New York.