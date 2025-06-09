Knicks and Jason Kidd have mutual interest as head coaching search continues

As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach, they seem to have their eyes locked on one candidate to fill that spot.

Knicks and Jason Kidd have mutual interest in the head coaching spot

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Knicks and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd have mutual interest. Reports last week suggested that New York was going to formally request an interview with Kidd, but nothing has officially emerged as of now.

There is still uncertainty about whether or not the Mavericks will grant the Knicks permission to speak with Kidd. The former point guard has been the head coach of the Mavericks since 2021 and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2024.

Kidd could be a strong Thibodeau replacement

If New York can poach Kidd from Dallas, it would be a huge addition to their coaching staff and a serviceable replacement for Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks fired Thibodeau last week after five seasons with the team, but finding a proper replacement is a must for a team with title aspirations.

The Knicks are looking to take advantage of their championship window and maximize the opportunity to win a title. While Kidd hasn’t won a title as a head coach, he has proven that he can lead a team far in a deep playoff run and maximize the talent on the roster.

More will be known about their ability to land Kidd in the coming days, but perhaps the chance to make him the new head coach is not completely off the table.