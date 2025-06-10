Knicks’ rookie wing could make a huge impact in 2026

This past season, the rookies on the New York Knicks didn’t see the court much. Ariel Hukporti and Tyler Kolek had stretches throughout the year where they played, but their playing time was still very inconsistent under Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks’ Pacome Dadiet could have a big role next season

Now with Thibodeau out of the picture, the attention has already turned to those players, even before they hire a new head coach. One of those players who could have the biggest impact is rookie wing Pacome Dadiet.

Dadiet was drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft out of France. The 6-8 wing showed some promise in his limited action, displaying strong defense with a solid outside shot.

Dadiet spoke on a French television station about his rookie season and said that the experience he did get will help him for the future.

“I had a coach who’s really good for the young players, especially in terms of discipline, so that laid a good foundation…I think that’ll help me in the future,” Dadiet said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Dadiet could give the Knicks major depth

The Knicks’ wing depth isn’t the best, so Dadiet could fit right into the rotation as depth. His ability to defend well could be a huge plus for New York, as defense was a massive problem for them this past season and ultimately led to their demise.

Given that he will be turning just 20 before next season, he still has plenty of room to grow as a player and is a high-upside project for New York to take.