Knicks could be setting up another blockbuster trade this offseason

The New York Knicks made two massive splash trades last summer, and they could be in a position to make another one this year. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years, the Knicks might want to build upon that and go all-in on a superstar to become a true contender.

Could the Knicks make a trade for Kevin Durant?

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is among the stars on their radar. The two sides reportedly had mutual interest around the trade deadline, but no trade ever materialized, and Durant stayed in Phoenix.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes that Durant could be a top go-to trade target for New York this summer.

“One potential suitor is particularly interesting. The New York Knicks managed to make the Eastern Conference Finals but are going to see a bit of a reset this offseason. They’ve already fired coach Tom Thibodeau and could look to shake up their roster,” Knox wrote. “Parting with Karl-Anthony Towns, who disappointed in the postseason, could easily be part of the plan. And there’s a chance that New York may try including him in some sort of deal to acquire Durant.”

Despite the All-Star season that Towns had in his first season with the Knicks, major defensive concerns arose significantly during the playoffs, making his fit on the team seem cloudy. Durant is not a spectacular defender himself, but Towns is at a position where he is expected to anchor the defense, which hasn’t gone very well.

Durant could make the Knicks true favorites in the East

Durant, who will turn 37 before next season, is still one of the top scorers in the entire league. This past season with the Suns, he averaged 26.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, but Phoenix failed to reach the postseason and performed heavily below expectations coming in.

The Suns have made it very clear that they plan on trading Durant while he still has a ton of value to his name. For the Knicks, pursuing him could be a better route than trading a lofty package away for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Depth was one of their biggest problems last season, and Durant would come at a much cheaper price to where they can still make upgrades in other areas of the roster while also keeping the core intact. He and Jalen Brunson could also form a very strong scoring duo and maintain their position as favorites in the East.

Ultimately, whether or not the Knicks revisit a Durant trade remains to be seen, but expect him to be on their radar as the offseason progresses.