What should the Knicks do with disgruntled Evan Fournier?

Oct 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) reacts after a three-point basket in the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are seemingly on the cusp of a promising 2023-24 season. The Knicks possess a cohesive collection of two-way players that are just over a month away from showcasing their best against a top-heavy Eastern Conference. Under head coach Tom Thibodeau, the game plan insists on lineups with two-way juggernauts and a defensive mentality.

The offensive ability that exists in shooting guard Evan Fournier is remarkable. However, Fournier does not commit fully to what Thibedeou’s approach to the game pursues, rendering himan afterthought in the coach’s gameplan.

Evan Fournier: A poor fit with Tom Thibodeau

Following a tremendous 2021-2022 campaign, Fournier saw his minutes and production plummet. In 27 games last season, Fournier averaged six points on 33 percent from the field. At a glance, it would seem that such a change in production comes from an injury, but this was not true in Fournier’s case. Instead, Thibodeau slashed the veteran’s minutes as Fournier fails to fit in with the coach’s defensive gameplan.

Fournier wants to cement himself is a consistent contributor an NBA franchise. Fournier recently said, “I know I can help. I know I can play. I know I can do many things.”

There is a narrative surrounding Fournier this offseason that he is a lackluster NBA player, however, this assessment is inaccurate. Fournier does not fit the trajectory of the Knicks franchise, but he would be an excellent veteran addition to many teams looking for an extra-scoring threat.

Will the Knicks trade Fournier?

Trading Fournier is not a guarantee for New York. In the instance that it would be traded, a contender is sure to be making calls to New York. The 2022 NBA Season saw Fournier lead the Knicks in threes made. Given the situation with Coach Thibs, Fournier must be willing to play consistent defense despite the points he puts up while on the floor if he wants to remain in the Big Apple.

After voicing his displeasure with Knick’s decisions early this summer, Fournier has come to the terms that “he may not even be traded.” With $18 million due to Fournier next season, if a team is to trade assets, they’d need the Knicks to give up more than Fournier. On the brink of excellence, giving up players or valuable draft capital is not in the New York Knicks’ plans.