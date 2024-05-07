Donte DiVincenzo has been the Knicks’ key to success during the postseason

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks picked up a crucial victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday night. Superstar Jalen Brunson led the way with 43 points in the contest, but it was New York’s roleplayers that made the difference in Game 1. Chief among them was Donte DiVincenzo, who has been the Knicks’ key to success throughout their postseason run.

Donte DiVincenzo comes up big in Game 1 vs. the Pacers

On Monday night, DiVincenzo returned to form, dropping 25 points on 10-17 shooting (58.8%) including five made triples. He had a +10 +/- rating and added on two blocks, three rebounds, and one assist. DiVincenzo served as a reliable second scoring option for Brunson down the stretch and even drew a clutch foul defensively on Pacers big-man Myles Turner, who was called for a controversial moving screen in the fourth quarter.

The highlight of the game for DiVincenzo came late in the fourth quarter when he hit a deep three-pointer with just 40 seconds remaining to break the tie and put New York up by three points. This go-ahead basket ultimately propelled the team to victory.

When asked about DiVincenzo’s game-winning three-pointer, Knicks forward OG Anunoby expressed confidence in his teammate:

“I usually think he’s gonna make it, so not surprised at all,” Anunoby told reporters (h/t SNY). “He’s a great shooter.”

The Knicks win more when DiVincenzo is on his A-Game

Things got hairy in the first round of the playoffs for New York. Their 3-1 series lead turned into a 3-2 series lead before they ultimately closed things out in a narrow Game 6 victory. DiVincenzo was inconsistent throughout the series, however, which ultimately demonstrated his importance to the team.

DiVincenzo had a tough three-game stretch during the middle of the Knicks’ series with the 76ers. In Games 3-5, DiVincenzo shot 27.8% from the field, averaging just 6.5 points as the Knicks went 1-2, losing their only two games of the series.

However, he bounced back in Game 6 with a 23-point performance, shooting 44.4% from the field and knocking in 58.8% of his three-point attempts (5/9). As a result, the Knicks got enough scoring from their players not named Jalen Brunson to pick up the win and advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

DiVincenzo’s tough three-game stretch during the middle of the series demonstrated his importance to the team. In those games where DiVincenzo didn’t play well, the Knicks struggled to score points against the 76ers. But DiVincenzo has since bounced back and helped the Knicks get back on track. If DiVincenzo can continue to play at a high level alongside Brunson and the rest of the team’s scorers, the Knicks should be able to deepen their postseason run.