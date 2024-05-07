Knicks’ Jalen Brunson joins ‘GOAT’ company with fourth-straight 40-point performance in Game 1

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson shined once again in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, scoring 43 points in the win over the Indiana Pacers. Brunson is currently in the midst of an all-time playoff run, averaging 36.6 points per game in the postseason, the most in the NBA. His latest performance put the former Villanova product in an elite NBA company.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson becomes the first player since Michael Jordan to score 40+ in four straight playoff games

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Brunson became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1993 to have four consecutive 40-point games in the playoffs. Additionally, Brunson’s 210 total points over his last five games are the most over a five-game span in the postseason since Jordan in 1993. Brunson has tied Knicks royalty Bernard King for the franchise record for consecutive 40-point playoff games and is now just two games shy of the NBA record held by Jerry West in 1965.

Brunson also joins Jordan and LeBron James as the only players in NBA playoff history to have 200 or more points, and 40 or more assists over a five-game span — not bad for a player who has been labeled as “too small,” or viewed as an overpay.

Brunson has flipped the script following a slow start to postseason

Feb 10, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) before a game against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The 27-year-old has completely flipped the switch after a rough start to the postseason. Through Games 1 and 2 of the first-round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Brunson averaged 23.0 points per game on just 29% FG. Since then, Brunson has put up video game numbers, averaging 42.0 points, and 9.4 assists per game on impressive shooting splits of 50% FG/34% 3P/82% FT.

The Knicks have needed every bit of Brunson’s heroics. In the first round, the Knicks won the series over Philadelphia with a point differential of just +1, one of the closest playoff series in NBA history. Last night, Brunson scored 21 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 121-117 victory over the Pacers, a game in which New York once trailed 94-85 with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Brunson will continue his quest for NBA history on Wednesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. After a thrilling win in Game 1, Brunson and the Knicks will look to take control of the series with another win at home before the series heads back to Indiana for Game 3.