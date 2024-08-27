The Knicks shouldn’t even consider a blockbuster deal for Lakers star center

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have had a successful off-season, highlighted by the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby. With elite defense on the wings and several scoring options, the team may see a reduction in Jalen Brunson’s production but will benefit from spreading the ball among various playmakers.

Julius Randle’s Future with the Knicks

It appears that All-Star power forward Julius Randle will remain with the team at least until his player option for the 2024–25 season.

Randle, who has endured many challenging seasons with the Knicks, now has a chance to compete for a championship following shoulder surgery. He is owed $28.9 million against the cap for the upcoming season and has a $30.9 million player option for the following year. This leaves him with significant decisions regarding his long-term future, and the Knicks may not have the financial flexibility to offer a substantial salary increase.

The Trade Rumors and Financial Constraints

There have been discussions about potentially trading Randle, but Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that not many teams view him as a valuable asset. His substantial contract and recent injury history complicate matters further.

A mock trade scenario recently circulated that would involve sending Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors, with the Lakers receiving Stephen Curry and Moses Moody. In this hypothetical deal, the Knicks would acquire Anthony Davis. While intriguing, such a scenario is highly unlikely, and the Knicks have little reason to pursue a deal of this magnitude solely to add Davis, even though he is one of the top big men in the game.

Randle’s Role and Importance to the Team

Currently, the Knicks have developed good chemistry with their core players, and Randle fits well within his role. The 29-year-old has made the All-Star team in three of the past four seasons and was having another strong campaign before dislocating his shoulder after 46 appearances. He averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, five assists, and shot .472 from the field. The Knicks felt his absence significantly during the playoffs and are still evaluating potential center solutions.

Financial Challenges and Strategic Considerations

Randle’s contract, coupled with a recent three-year, $175 million max veteran extension, poses financial challenges for the Knicks. This extension features an escalating cap hit starting at $54 million and ending at $62.7 million during the 2027–28 season.

Given these figures, the Knicks might find it difficult to retain him while also addressing other needs. To accommodate Davis’s contract, the team would likely need to part with both Robinson and Randle, a move that would disrupt the starting lineup and potentially reset the team’s progress at a critical juncture in the off-season.

Conclusion: The Case for Keeping Randle

Despite the trade rumors, breaking up their starting five now would be a significant risk for Knicks president Leon Rose. He has carefully built the roster and is relying on Randle to deliver his trademark physicality and performance. Some believe that Randle deserves the opportunity to prove himself once more, and it seems the Knicks might share that sentiment, opting to keep their core intact for the upcoming season.