The Knicks’ secret weapon is not so secret anymore

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most underrated players in the NBA is New York Knicks small forward Josh Hart. Hart was the energy and heart behind Jalen Brunson during the 2023–24 season. His rebounding and defense proved to be a catalyst for the team’s success, but he was initially expected to come off the bench this upcoming season.

A Role Opens for Hart in the Knicks’ Starting Five

The blockbuster trade that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves has opened up a starting position, which Hart will likely take over. With Karl-Anthony Towns filling the center spot, Mitchell Robinson may move to the bench. This shift makes sense, considering Robinson was expected to miss the first few months of the regular season due to injury.

While there have been rumors of Robinson being traded, the Knicks still view him as an elite defensive big man who can contribute. However, his starting role is now in question with the arrival of Towns.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hart’s Impact on the Court

Hart played 81 games last season, starting in 42 of them, and averaged 33.4 minutes per game. His presence on the floor makes the Knicks better, as he contributes across multiple areas. Hart averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. Despite standing only 6-foot-4, he rebounds like a much bigger player, with an effort and intensity that is difficult to replicate.

During the playoffs, his minutes spiked from 33.4 to 42.2 before an abdominal injury limited his production. His effort and rebounding will be even more crucial this season, as the Knicks look to build on last year’s success.

The Impact of the Towns Trade

Losing two key players in Randle and DiVincenzo may seem like a blow to the Knicks, but the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns brings new potential to the team. Towns is a dynamic scorer at the five position and an underrated rebounder. While he may not be as aggressive as Randle, Towns offers excellent ball movement and is a highly effective perimeter shooter. His presence inside, combined with Hart’s relentless rebounding and hustle, will create a balanced and formidable frontcourt.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Hart’s increased role in the starting lineup was likely part of the Knicks’ long-term plan. His effort, leadership, and consistency make him a perfect fit alongside the team’s new acquisitions.

Hart’s Long-Term Value to the Knicks

Hart is entering the first year of a four-year, $80.9 million veteran extension. The 29-year-old will have an escalating salary until the 2027–28 season, when the Knicks hold a club option at $22.3 million. At that point, they may choose to reevaluate, but for now, the Knicks have locked in a core group of players for the next few seasons.

This type of chemistry and continuity is exactly what the Knicks’ front office aims to build around, and with Josh Hart playing a key role, the team is well-positioned for success.