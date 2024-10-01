The Knicks will get a scoring surge from newly overhauled position

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made a surprising move, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a blockbuster trade that has left fans and analysts divided. While the trade addressed some key needs, particularly at center, it also raised questions about whether the Knicks improved or took a step back.

Randle’s Departure and DiVincenzo’s Record Season

Julius Randle, coming off shoulder surgery, was a dominant rebounder and a key figure in the Knicks’ offense. Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo set the Knicks’ franchise record for three-pointers made last season, providing crucial shooting depth.

Losing both players means the Knicks are bound to see some regression in those areas, particularly in rebounding and 3-PT volume. However, the front office clearly identified a bigger need at center, especially with Mitchell Robinson expected to miss the first few months of the season due to a stress fracture in his foot. It’s also fair to assume that Divo likey would’ve seen a sizeable decrease in efficiency with fewer minutes.

The Addition of Karl-Anthony Towns

In return, the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, a player with extensive experience at center and a proven scorer. Last season, Towns played 62 games, averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and three assists while shooting .504 from the field and an impressive .416 from three-point range. Towns’ ability to stretch the floor with his shooting makes him an exciting addition to the Knicks’ lineup, but his rebounding numbers have declined since the Timberwolves shifted him to power forward in 2021.

Towns’ Impact on Rebounding

While Randle was a dominant rebounder, Towns has also posted strong rebounding numbers when playing center, particularly under coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. With Towns expected to slide back into the center position for the Knicks, his rebounding numbers should see a boost, even as he continues to provide elite scoring from the perimeter.

Filling the Power Forward Position with OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby is projected to fill the power forward role while Towns takes over at center. Anunoby’s defensive skills will help compensate for any lost rebounding production, and his ability to score will help fill the void left by Randle. Additionally, if Mitchell Robinson stays on the roster despite trade rumors, the Knicks could experiment with Towns playing the four, allowing him to focus more on scoring while leaving the physical presence inside to Robinson.

Replacing DiVincenzo: Miles McBride’s Opportunity

The departure of DiVincenzo raises concerns about depth, but the Knicks are banking on Miles McBride to fill that role. McBride offers better defense than DiVincenzo and, with more minutes, could see his offensive production rise. Despite fewer shot attempts last season, McBride actually posted a higher three-point percentage than DiVincenzo, suggesting he could be an effective replacement with an increased role.

The Big Contract Gamble: Towns’ Four-Year Extension

One of the biggest variables in this trade is Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive contract. Towns is entering the first year of a four-year, $220.4 million designated veteran extension, which will escalate to a $61 million player option in the 2027–28 season. While locking in a star player like Towns for the long-term is exciting, it also carries significant risk. If things don’t come together as planned, the Knicks could face financial strain from this deal.

Chemistry Concerns and Long-Term Outlook

Breaking up the team’s chemistry, especially by trading Randle and DiVincenzo, may have rubbed some players the wrong way. Jalen Brunson, in particular, expressed his disappointment over losing DiVincenzo, one of his close teammates. However, the potential for the team to improve with Towns in the lineup outweighs these concerns. If Towns finds his rhythm and integrates well into the Knicks’ system, the team could emerge as one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

High Risk, High Reward for the Knicks

The Knicks have made a bold move in acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns, addressing a significant need at center while sacrificing key players in Randle and DiVincenzo. With Towns’ scoring ability, Anunoby’s defense, and McBride’s potential, the Knicks are aiming to be a powerhouse in the East. However, this trade comes with risks—particularly around chemistry and the sizable contract of Towns. Only time will tell if this gamble will pay off, but the Knicks’ future looks promising if everything falls into place.