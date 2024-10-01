What can the Knicks get in return for injured center via trade?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Following the blockbuster trade to acquire superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks are reportedly taking and receiving calls regarding the availability of Mitchell Robinson on the market.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson could be on the trade block

Robinson was going to be the Knicks’ starting center this season but is still rehabbing from ankle surgery he underwent in the offseason and isn’t expected to return for at least the first two months of the season. Over the years, Robinson has dealt with numerous injuries that have hindered his impact on the team.

Last season, Isaiah Hartenstein took the starting job from Robinson after he went down in December and kept that spot even after Robinson returned for the postseason. Now with Towns taking over as the team’s starting center, Robinson will have no choice but to take a backseat on the bench.

The lack of availability is likely why the Knicks are willing to shop him. He is currently playing under a four-year, $60 million contract, which expires in the 2026 offseason. This year, his cap hit exceeds $14 million, and given the uncertainty surrounding his injury and the team’s expensive financial situation after taking on Towns’ large contract, the Knicks would like to get some money off of their books.

It will be tough to get an impact player in exchange for Robinson

Despite rumors that the Knicks could pursue wing depth in exchange for Robinson, it will be increasingly difficult for them to pull off a player swap given the fact that he is coming off of a season where he suffered two major injuries in the same campaign.

However, the seven-footer is still young (26-years-old) and has proven to be a dominant interior force on both ends, so teams might be willing to bring him in and bank on him staying healthy. Last season, Robinson averaged 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31 games and would have been on track for an All-Defense selection had he not gotten injured.

The Knicks can get important draft capital for Robinson

Given those traits, the Knicks can, at the very least, get some draft capital in return for him. With the two splashes they have made, they have let go of six future first-round picks along with a handful of second-rounders and pick swaps. New York isn’t as financially flexible as they once were, so making a move to get draft capital for Robinson could help relieve some of that financial pressure while also loading up on necessary draft assets.

The Knicks could get either an additional first-round pick or a few second-round picks for the big man. Simply moving him wouldn’t be considered a splash, but it could be a highly impactful move that allows the Knicks to remain competitive in the market and continue to make winning moves.

As previously mentioned, the team could use wing depth to fortify their rotation, but it will be tough to convince teams to trade away impactful players for a guy that has struggled to stay on the court in recent years. Ultimately, Robinson’s spot on the roster could be in peril following the Towns’ trade, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to move on from the guy who is currently the longest tenured Knick in the near future.