The Knicks’ roster puzzle just got a whole lot easier to solve

The New York Knicks just had a major decision made for them, though not in the way they expected. Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was expected to serve as Jalen Brunson’s backup, has officially retired — an unexpected twist that reshapes the team’s backcourt picture heading into the regular season.

Brogdon had reportedly been contemplating retirement for a while, but the timing still caught the organization off guard. After testing the waters in preseason, it seems the former Sixth Man of the Year decided it was time to step away. It’s a loss that stings. The Knicks brought him in for his steady playmaking and mature presence behind Brunson, two traits that now leave a gap in Mike Brown’s rotation.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks must improvise behind Brunson

Without Brogdon, the Knicks will have to get creative at point guard. None of their remaining depth options are pure floor generals — most are scorers first, facilitators second — aside from Tyler Kolek. The team may turn to a committee approach, relying on offensive-minded guards to share the duties and help stabilize the second unit.

It’s not ideal, but in a sense, the retirement simplifies a logjam that was brewing at the end of the bench. The Knicks only had one veteran minimum slot remaining and three players vying for it. Now, with Brogdon out, that decision has come into clearer focus.

Shamet or Matthews: the final roster battle

That final spot likely comes down to Landry Shamet and Garrison Matthews. Both offer shooting and spacing — commodities that fit perfectly around Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the starters.

Shamet already has a comfort level with the team after appearing in 50 games last season. He averaged 5.7 points in 15.2 minutes per game, shooting .397 from three and nearly 46% from the field. His ability to move without the ball and knock down shots in transition gives the offense a spark.

Matthews, meanwhile, brings similar qualities but with a slightly different flavor. Last year with the Atlanta Hawks, he averaged 7.5 points in 17.7 minutes while shooting .390 from three. He’s known for his quick release and fearless approach beyond the arc, hitting over 37% of his threes across his career — including a career-high .440 last season.

A decision without urgency

For now, the Knicks don’t need to rush a trade or overreact. They can evaluate both players through the rest of camp and preseason, then make the final call based on fit. The roster isn’t complete, but Brogdon’s exit has at least cleared the fog around it.

Sometimes, unexpected turns make the path forward a little clearer — and for the Knicks, this might be one of those moments.