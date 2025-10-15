Knicks’ new point guard retires out of the blue

The New York Knicks’ plans for veteran depth took an unexpected turn this week. Just as the team was finalizing its regular-season roster, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon informed them he was retiring from basketball, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

The decision comes as a surprise for a franchise that saw Brogdon as a stabilizing presence off the bench. The 32-year-old had been brought in to provide leadership and experience, particularly as a backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson.

A respected veteran’s sudden exit

Brogdon’s career has been defined by professionalism and consistency, traits the Knicks were hoping to benefit from in 2025–26. Though injuries limited him to just 24 games last season with the Washington Wizards, he still averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Only three years ago, Brogdon captured the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award with the Boston Celtics, proving he could be both productive and unselfish in a supporting role. The Knicks were banking on even a fraction of that version of Brogdon to boost their second unit, but his body and mind appear to have reached a different conclusion.

It’s not uncommon for players who’ve battled injuries to step away abruptly. In some ways, Brogdon’s decision mirrors the final stretch of a marathon — the body might cross the finish line, but not without telling you it’s time to stop running.

Knicks now weighing final roster choices

With Brogdon stepping away, the Knicks now have one final veteran minimum spot open, and the competition for it is heating up. Landry Shamet and Garrison Matthews are the two primary contenders, each bringing a distinct skill set.

Shamet provides floor spacing and perimeter shooting, while Matthews offers defensive energy and hustle. The Knicks have only a few more days to make their decision before the regular season begins, and both players will get one final chance to prove they deserve the nod.

The loss of Brogdon stings, but it also simplifies things. The Knicks can now focus on finding the right complementary piece for a roster already built on depth, discipline, and cohesion. Brogdon’s experience won’t be easy to replace, but his professionalism will linger as an example for those filling the void.