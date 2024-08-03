The Knicks now have substantial forward depth

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A major topic of conversation last season was whether or not the New York Knicks had enough depth at the forward positions, specifically at power forward, to complete their championship-chasing roster. Now those talks can safely be put to bed.

Last summer, reports suggested that the Knicks were entertaining everything from playing a two-big lineup of Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein to spell for All-Star Julius Randle when he went to the bench, to giving Josh Hart run at the four in certain situations. There were G League talents that were propped up as potential backup power forward options including Jacob Toppin and Isaiah Roby. Outside of Hart playing beyond his size in stretches, none of those options played out considerably, if at all for the Knicks last time around.

However, heading into the 2024 campaign, the Knicks have a robust cast of forwards. While small forward could’ve used some reinforcements in Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, it was the power forward spot that was cause for concern. Why? Because Randle went down for the year on Jan. 27 and there wasn’t a full-time backup four to fill his shoes. Now, the Knicks have Chuma Okeke and Keita Bates-Diop – two seasons veterans that they can deploy as full-time backups behind Randle.

Keita Bates-Diop could be just the backup four that the Knicks need

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-8 Bates-Diop proved he could be a major ancillary contributor with his body of work from the 2022-23 season. He boasted 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.7 steals in only 21.7 minutes a night. He did so on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent shooting from three in 67 games for the San Antonio Spurs. If he can replicate that output in New York’s lineup, he’ll be a valued addition that adds scoring punch and activity in the passing lanes.

Knicks could position Chuma Okeke to have a long-awaited career year in 2024-25

Jan 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles while defended by Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, Okeke was stuck in an ever-so-crowded Orlando Magic rotation that was forward-centric. The Auburn product was never able to fully grow as a contributor, though he showed promise with averages of 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 25.1 minutes per game in his first two years in the Association.

While he struggles as an outside shooter, Okeke has long been talked about as a player with serious two-way potential. If given the right opportunity, he can flourish in his role in New York next season. He signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the franchise on Thursday, but could carve out a role on the 12-man roster based off of his upside alone.

Knicks now have a wealth of versatile forwards that can play multiple positions

Both Okeke and Bates Diop can play both the three and the four interchangeably while maintaining the Knicks’ elite defense. Currently, New York has a small forward depth chart that includes starter OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart. While Bridges, who averaged 19.6 points per game in 2023-24, will most likely start at shooting guard, he has played small forward for his entire career up until this point. The Knicks now have more capable producers behind the pair of All-NBA level defenders and scorers who are liable to get 20 points — and in Bridges’ case, 25-30 points — on any given night.

Feb 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) controls the ball against New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Precious Achiuwa is returning to the Knicks with the expectation that he will be the full-time backup for Mitchell Robinson at center. The team’s shot callers have not expressed enough confidence in Jericho Sims to fill that role for an entire season just yet, and with the abundance of combo forwards now on the roster, there may not be a pressing need for Achiuwa to slide over to the four, which he is more than capable of doing, with regularity next time around the NBA sun.

That’s also not to mention their No. 25 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Pacome Dadiet. The French talent had an up-and-down Summer League and did note that the game in the American ranks is much faster than in Europe, yet he boasts a long frame, defensive potential, and ability to create his own shot off the dribble, as well as cut to the basket and get to his spots, which he did flawlessly four times against the Detroit Pistons on July 19.

All in all, the Knicks have experience, playmakers and capable defenders that occupy their forward spots. They’ll look to get off to a hot start and gel once the 2024-25 campaign commences in the fall.