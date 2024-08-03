The Knicks should stay away from $181.5 million extension for star forward

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks and star forward Julius Randle are now eligible to sign a $181.5 million extension. The Knicks have already settled the score with Jalen Brunson, giving him a new four-year deal instead of waiting for him to become a free agent next year after inevitably taking the out in his contract.

With that being said, Randle is entering what will likely be the final year of a four-year, $117 million contract. He has a player option for the 2025–26 season when he’s 31 years old, counting $30.9 million.

With that being said, Randle has been one of the Knicks’ best players over the past few seasons and is one of the most productive power forwards in the game. He will certainly land a hefty contract on the free agent market, but the Knicks may not be ready to dish out $45.2 million per season with Randle coming off a dislocated shoulder, which required surgery.

The Knicks Should Remaing Patient With Julius Randle

In fact, the front office has no reason to cough up that type of money for now, especially with some talented players headed to free agency in 2025. The Knicks may opt to save the money and remain patient instead of aggressively extending Julius before they can see what his production looks like following shoulder surgery.

This past season, Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and five assists, shooting .472 from the field. He earned his third All-Star appearance, playing in just 46 games. They desperately missed his value during the postseason — that argument alone could justify a new deal. A fresh extension would tear up the final year of his contract and replace it, adding an additional $15 million to their salary allocations.

The volatility that he has shown has certainly caused some concern in the past, especially his defensive lapses in judgment. However, he’s an elite rebounder and an unbelievable scorer around the basket. The Knicks may keep him away from the perimeter this upcoming season since the acquisitions of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby offer tremendous three-point shooting.

Focusing on His Strengths

Randle taking fewer perimeter shots and focusing on his physicality in the paint should be the priority, allowing the Knicks’ wings to capitalize on their skill set.

First and foremost, the Knicks need to get a long look at Randle in their new starting five to see if he matches up nicely. By most accounts, he’s a good fit due to his rebounding and qualities around the rim.