The Knicks might have a new No. 2 scorer

Since the Knicks signed Jalen Brunson in free agency, he has become the team’s primary offensive weapon. Julius Randle, once the top scorer, has embraced a secondary role, deferring to Brunson’s shooting prowess and ability around the basket. Brunson’s arrival has redefined the team’s offensive structure, pushing Randle to adapt his game accordingly.

Julius Randle’s Contract Situation

Randle is entering the final year of his current contract, carrying a $28.9 million salary cap hit for the 2024–25 season. He also has a $30.9 million player option for the 2025–26 season, which he is likely to reject in hopes of securing a larger contract extension. While Randle is eligible for an extension now, the Knicks appear uninterested in locking him in at this point, opting to see how he recovers from the shoulder injury that limited him to just 46 games last season.

The Potential Role Shift with Mikal Bridges

Randle’s role may undergo further changes with the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby. Bridges, known for his versatility and scoring, could push Randle down to the third option in the Knicks’ pecking order. Last season, Randle averaged 24 points per game, while Bridges put up 19.6 points over 34.8 minutes per game with the Brooklyn Nets.

Bridges‘ value extends beyond his scoring ability—his durability has been unmatched throughout his career. He played in all 82 games last season and hasn’t played fewer than 72 games in any season. The Knicks will rely on his consistency and expect him to play heavy minutes, helping ease the load on Randle, who has been a workhorse for the Knicks for years. Despite his recent injury, the Knicks are counting on Randle to return to form, playing more than 35 minutes per game.

The Dynamic of the Knicks’ Starting Five

With Brunson as the primary scorer and Bridges contributing from the wing, the Knicks’ starting five will feature a combination of size, athleticism, and shooting. Bridges’ ability to shoot from the perimeter and attack the rim, combined with his length, will make him a significant offensive threat. Defending this lineup will be a challenge for opposing teams, especially in the playoffs, where depth and versatility are key.

Brunson can certainly carry the offense on his own, but the presence of multiple elite secondary options like Bridges and Randle gives the Knicks a well-rounded and dangerous attack. This dynamic may also allow Randle to focus on other areas of his game, rather than having to be the primary scorer every night.

Randle’s Evolving Role: Scorer to Facilitator?

Given the Knicks’ current lack of depth at center, Randle might be called upon to provide more support in the paint, helping to offset any weaknesses in the roster. This shift could impact his scoring output, as he may take on more of a facilitator role, similar to how Isaiah Hartenstein operated last season.

Even if Randle’s scoring numbers dip, his overall contribution will remain significant. Last season, he averaged five assists per game, and that number could rise with the increased shooting potential around him. His presence on the boards and ability to distribute the ball will be crucial to the Knicks’ success, even if his scoring decreases.

Outlook for the Knicks

With a well-rounded starting lineup and a redefined role for Julius Randle, the Knicks are in a strong position heading into the season. While Randle’s future with the team may depend on his performance and health, the potential for this roster, particularly in the playoffs, is exciting. The combination of Brunson’s leadership, Bridges’ versatility, and Randle’s adaptability makes the Knicks a team to watch.