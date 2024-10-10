The Knicks may have found a gem in 2nd-round rookie center 

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks center depth is still a huge question mark for them this season, even after acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade last week. However, New York got some value out of their second-round center, Ariel Hukporti, in their second game of the preseason against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Ariel Hukporti played a strong game for the Knicks on Wednesday

Hukporti played 16 minutes off the bench and recorded seven points, four rebounds, three steals, and had a plus-minus of +4. The seven-footer got the expanded opportunity in this one, as Jericho Sims saw the floor for just two minutes against the Wizards.

He and fellow rookie Tyler Kolek seemed to forming strong chemistry in the pick-and-roll. Both players are fighting for a spot in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, and they both could fill in major needs in the Knicks’ bench unit.

Hukporti provides size and athleticism that the second unit could use. Currently, Precious Achiuwa is tabbed as the team’s main backup center, but the Knicks would likely still want a taller guy to receive at least some minutes as the backup big given that Achiuwa is naturally a power forward.

The second-round draft pick spent the past few years playing overseas in Germany and Australia. He spent two seasons with Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL), and posted career numbers of 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 55 career games.

It is unclear where Hukporti’s chances of making the Knicks’ rotation currently stand, but he nevertheless delivered a solid performance that is sure to get him another opportunity to earn a spot in the rotation as the preseason continues. The Knicks’ next preseason game is set for Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.