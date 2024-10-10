Studs no Duds: Knicks dismantle Washington in their second preseason game

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks aimed to build on their recent win against Charlotte with a stronger performance against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. They wanted to integrate new stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges more effectively into their offense, but their defensive play stood out on Wednesday night.

The Knicks boast arguably the best defensive wing duo in the NBA with Anunoby and Bridges, while Towns held down the fort in the paint as the Wizards committed 30 turnovers. The Knicks secured a 117–94 win in their second preseason game.

Jalen Brunson was masterful against the Wizards

Captain Jalen Brunson displayed remarkable efficiency in the game, playing 23 minutes and scoring 23 points with shooting splits of 70% from the field, 50% from three-point range, and 88% from the free-throw line. Many are curious about how Brunson will improve his performance this season, and the game on Wednesday night was a great example. Finishing in the top five in MVP votes last season, Brunson’s ability to find his spots and take high-quality shots will be crucial for achieving more efficient shooting percentages in the upcoming season.

Last season, Brunson attempted an average of 21 shots per game, but with the additions of Towns and Bridges to the team, this number is expected to decrease slightly. However, there won’t be a significant drop in shot attempts; rather, there will be an increase in shot quality as Brunson has the opportunity to join the elite 50/40/90 club. Currently, only four active players have achieved this milestone, with Kevin Durant doing it twice, and Stephen Curry being the only member to achieve this while averaging over 30 points per game.

The Knicks’ offseason acquisitions dazzled

In this game, Towns displayed a more aggressive approach right from the beginning. Despite starting 0-6 from the field, Towns still had a positive impact on the game in the first quarter with his defensive effort. His defensive plays led to scoring opportunities, and Towns had an outstanding third quarter, scoring 16 points and contributing to putting the game out of reach in the end. Towns’ performance was phenomenal, and he will continue to grow comfortable in his role while being a valuable player for the New York Knicks.

The duo of Bridges and OG Anunoby will torment opposing offenses this season. Combining for five steals, their active hands and lockdown perimeter defense flustered a young wizards team that had no answer on either end for this dynamic duo. Bridges scored 16 points, shooting 54% from the floor as the Knicks extended their lead to 29 points at the start of the fourth quarter.

Young Wizards stars Jordan Poole and rookie Alexandre Sarr combined for 9 out of 27 (33%) shooting from the floor and committed eight turnovers, as they faced tough defense from Bridges and Anunoby. The Knicks’ defensive intensity was a key factor in building the nearly 30-point lead early in the fourth quarter, as they forced the most turnovers by a Knicks opponent in any game since 1989.

Top takeaways from the Knicks’ preseason win over the Wizards

This was a sensational showing by the New York Knicks as they looked fluid in transition with decisiveness and the cohesion of a team that’s been together already. Rookie prodigy Tyler Kolek looked phenomenal once again, scoring 15 points while dishing out five assists and two steals to close out the Wizards in the Garden.

Last preseason, these two teams played and Jordan Poole erupted for 41 points in only three quarters, but that was a much different Knicks team, and head coach Tom Thibodeau has now spearheaded his coaching philosophy onto a rotation that coincides with the best collection of players he’s ever coached, all of whom have simultaneously bought in completely. A whole rotation of “Thibs guys” will wreak havoc across the entire association.