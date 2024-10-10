Knicks’ $3 million investment at point guard may be a steal in the end

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite the Knicks’ confidence in Miles McBride, who is set to take over as the top reserve following Donte DiVincenzo’s departure, the value that newly signed shooting guard Cameron Payne brings to the team cannot be overlooked. Payne’s experience and skill set provide essential depth behind Jalen Brunson, and he could play a pivotal role in the Knicks’ upcoming season.

Payne Brings Veteran Experience

Now 30 years old, Cameron Payne signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Knicks to offer secondary ball-handling support behind Brunson. Payne has spent time with six NBA teams before landing in New York, including stints with Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season.

During his time with the 76ers, Payne averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 assists, and shot .413 from the field over 31 games. Despite a brief playoff dustup with Brunson, the two have since resolved their differences, and Payne’s role on the Knicks is poised to be a critical one.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Although he has moved around the league frequently, Payne’s experience as a journeyman adds significant value. He has played in 405 regular-season games and 58 playoff games, a level of experience that is difficult to replicate off the bench. At such a low price tag, the Knicks recognize Payne’s potential to be an important asset, especially if Brunson were to miss any time due to injury.

Early Preseason Performance Shows Payne’s Potential

Payne quickly made an impact in the Knicks’ preseason opener on October 6 against the Charlotte Hornets, playing 26 minutes and contributing 11 points, six assists, and two rebounds. However, during Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards, Payne truly showcased his value. Playing 23 minutes, the most of any bench player, Payne shot 5–12 from the field and an impressive 4–6 from three-point range, finishing with 14 points, four assists, and two rebounds. He also added a steal, demonstrating his defensive versatility.

Payne’s scoring production, particularly from beyond the arc, provides a major spark off the bench. This allows McBride to shift into a shooting guard role, focusing more on his defensive responsibilities, which is one of his strengths.

Payne’s Chemistry with Shamet and Potential Bench Duo

One of Payne’s additional advantages is his pre-existing chemistry with Landry Shamet, a fellow former Phoenix Suns player. Together, they form a strong bench duo, with head coach Tom Thibodeau already speaking highly of both players. Given that both Payne and Shamet are on one-year deals, their contributions this season will be critical to the Knicks’ success.

Shamet himself expressed excitement about reuniting with Payne and Mikal Bridges, another former Suns teammate. “It’s awesome, man,” Shamet said. “It’s cool to be back in the locker room with them, two of the best teammates anybody can have. Good energy, good guys. I spent a couple of years with both of them, so to be back here with them is pretty cool, too.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tyler Kolek’s Challenge for Minutes

Although Payne is positioned as a key reserve, second-round pick Tyler Kolek has also shown flashes of brilliance, potentially challenging Payne for minutes as the season progresses. Kolek impressed in the Knicks’ win over Washington, scoring 15 points while adding five assists, two rebounds, and two steals. His passing ability is exceptional, and his scoring upside is undeniable.

As the season develops, if Kolek continues to improve, the Knicks may look to capitalize on his potential, which could mean fewer minutes for Payne. However, the competition between Payne and Kolek could ultimately elevate the team’s bench production, giving the Knicks added flexibility throughout the season.

A Valuable Addition to the Knicks’ Bench

Cameron Payne’s veteran presence and strong preseason performances have already solidified his value as a key piece of the Knicks’ rotation. His scoring ability and chemistry with Shamet give the Knicks a solid backcourt off the bench. While second-round pick Tyler Kolek could push for playing time, Payne’s experience and production make him an invaluable part of the team, especially as the Knicks look to make a deep playoff run.