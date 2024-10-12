The Knicks have the most underrated rebounder in the league

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart is going to have a different type of role this season. Last year, he suddenly found himself as the team’s second or third scoring option after injuries decimated the roster tremendously. While he delivered strong results in the face of such adversity, scoring will become much more scarce for him given the offseason additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks’ Josh Hart’s rebounding is crucial for the team’s success

Instead of scoring, Hart’s main role in the starting five will be to make an impact in other areas of the floor. His strong suit is rebounding, which is exceptional given that he is only 6-4. Therefore, he is undeniably the best rebounding guard in the league.

During the postseason last year, Hart averaged an astounding 11.5 rebounds per game, a mark that ranked fourth amongst all players and was higher than Joel Embiid, Rudy Gobert and Bam Adebayo. His tenacity on the boards was crucial for the Knicks to get second chance opportunities and fastbreak opportunities.

His contributions were massive given that they were without Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby for most of the second round, and did not have Julius Randle for the entire postseason as well. It is worth nothing that he was putting on this kind of effort while having to carry a scoring load as well, which can be an exhausting workload to manage for most players at his size.

Hart will be able to focus on defense and rebounding more this season

Now that he will not have to focus on scoring this season, he can devote all of his energy towards being an interior force on the glass while being a prolific off-ball defender. Hart acknowledged that having significantly less shot opportunities will be an adjustment but that it is for the betterment of the team.

“It’ll be frustrating at times for sure, but I think we don’t go far, we don’t win without having to sacrifice, and I think that’s just something I’ll have to sacrifice,” Hart said (h/t New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield).

Hart can be used in a number of different areas for the Knicks

Given Hart’s versatility, it is likely that he will see lots of time with both the starters and the bench. The starting five has some size with the addition of Towns and the return of Anunoby, but the bench needs more of what Hart brings to the table with Robinson out for at least the first couple of months.

Therefore, he could see lots of time with the second unit to enhance the group’s rebounding and defense. Even though he is another guard, he plays like a much bigger player, which could bring so many benefits to this Knicks team.

Despite the limited scoring opportunities that will come this season for Hart, his rebounding will be a critical component for the Knicks’ success this year. His play style as an all-around workhorse makes him one of the team’s most important pieces heading into the season, and it will be interesting to see how his role develops as the season progresses.