The Knicks have rounded out their depth perfectly

By default, the Knicks have moved Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo into premium depth and rotation roles. The acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby filled the starting wing spots and allowed the Knicks to improve a depth unit that severely lacked talent this past season, notably during the playoffs.

However, they recently extended Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal after rejecting his $6.2 million qualifying offer. They saved a few bucks, but the addition of Achiuwa allows them to round out their power forward and center depth.

The Knicks May Still Have Another Move Up Their Sleeve

Obviously, the front office may desire another starting-caliber center to pair with Mitchell Robinson, but they have no reason to rush into a big deal. They might be better off waiting until the trade deadline next season to secure a player like Clint Capela at a much cheaper price tag.

Right now, they would be acquiring a full season’s worth of Capela, not to mention the rest of his contract. However, by remaining patient and letting a good deal come to them, they may be able to capitalize on more preferable situations.

Achiuwa, 24, proved his worth during the playoffs. He played nine postseason games, averaging 5.2 points and 4.2 rebounds, including a .488 field goal percentage over 20.4 minutes per game. He made a significant difference on defense, and that’s all the Knicks can really hope for. They moved him around liberally, helping to offset the loss of Julius Randle’s physicality at times and mitigate fatigue at center behind Isaiah Hartenstein.

It did take him a few weeks to find his footing in the Knicks’ rotation, but head coach Tom Thibodeau quickly began to rely on him as a key component. Opposing contenders were eyeing his services during free agency, but the Knicks kept in contact, and he ultimately wanted to return, having passion where he planted his roots many years ago.

During the regular season with New York, he played 49 games and started 18 contests. He averaged 24.2 minutes, 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and shot .525 from the field. His excellent rebounding certainly gave them plenty of reason to retain him, not to mention a career-high 2.9 offensive rebounds per appearance.

Aciuwa Proved to be an Asset

While Achiuwa doesn’t have elite offensive contributions, he’s capable of elevating to the rim and attacking the basket with the ball in his hands. He’s not going to be shooting perimeter shots or elbow jumpers, but he’s efficient enough that the Knicks don’t have to consider him a liability.

More so, he can make an impact off the pick-and-roll, receiving the ball in motion. He proved enough that the Knicks can trust him in key situations, which is why Thibodeau preferred to bring him back on a one-year deal that doesn’t force the front office to commit to a long-term extension that may have priced him out of their range.