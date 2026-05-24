The NY Knicks made the Mikal Bridges move for this exact version of May basketball. Not regular-season polish, not nice lineup balance, not theoretical two-way fit. They made the swing because games like Saturday demand wings who can decide possessions without needing the whole offense built around them.

Bridges gave the Knicks 22 points in their 121-108 Game 3 win over Cleveland, and New York now leads the Eastern Conference Finals 3-0. Jalen Brunson had 30 because of course he did, but Bridges is starting to look like the piece that turns this from a great story into a Finals-level team.

The Knicks have won 10 straight playoff games and can clinch Monday in Cleveland. That sentence still feels wild, but the way they are winning makes it feel earned.

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Bridges is giving them the missing layer

Brunson is the engine. He controls pace, bends coverages, and gives the Knicks a late-clock answer they can trust. Bridges gives them something different, a wing who can score without hijacking the rhythm, defend premium matchups, and punish teams that sell out to slow Brunson.

The reason it matters is simple enough. Cleveland can live with Brunson getting his if the rest of the Knicks shrink. Bridges is not shrinking, cutting into space, hitting clean looks, running in transition, and using his length to turn defensive possessions into instant offense.

The Knicks already got a massive lift from Josh Hart punishing Cleveland’s gamble. Bridges gives them the higher-end version of that pressure, because if he is scoring efficiently, the Cavaliers run out of hiding spots.

The money-well-spent angle is here

I know the Bridges move was always going to be judged harshly because the cost was loud. That comes with the territory. When a front office pushes chips in, the player has to be more than useful.

Right now, Bridges is giving them exactly what the bet required. He does not have to be Brunson, and he does not have to chase 30 every night. He has to make the floor smaller for Cleveland on defense and wider for the Knicks on offense.

That kind of impact makes the deal feel like money well spent. The Knicks are one win from the Finals, Brunson is still the heartbeat, and Bridges is starting to look like the connector who makes the whole machine nastier. If Monday ends with the Knicks celebrating in Cleveland, the Bridges gamble will look less like a risk and more like the move that finished the puzzle.