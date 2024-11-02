Studs no Duds: Knicks begin road trip with huge win over the Pistons

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks dominated the Detroit Pistons in every facet. Right from the opening tip-off, it was clear that building team chemistry was a key focus for the Knicks. They recorded an impressive 31 assists and grabbed 12 offensive rebounds, which were crucial factors in the lopsided 128–98 victory displayed at Little Caesars Arena.

Studs from the New York Knicks’ 128–98 win over the Detroit Pistons

Jalen Brunson is back

After a challenging stretch of back-to-back games where Brunson shot just 33% from the field, he arrived in Detroit ready to showcase his skills. He delivered an impressive performance, scoring 36 points in just 30 minutes. As a natural volume scorer, Brunson was on full display, contributing 15 of the Knicks’ 39 points in the opening quarter. Last season, he averaged 35 points per game against the Pistons.

The Knicks started the season on the wrong foot, suffering losses to Boston and Cleveland, during which Brunson averaged 21.5 points and shot 48% from the field. However, it’s clear that as Brunson finds his offensive rhythm, the team becomes more lethal as a unit.

The Knicks have a destructive defense

A blowout of epic proportions wouldn’t have been possible without the team’s cohesive defense, which has never been better. The Detroit Pistons have been one of the worst teams in the league over the past few seasons, but games like this are crucial for them to showcase New York’s potential on both ends of the court.

The Knicks held the Pistons to just 32% shooting from beyond the arc and recorded a +6 advantage in offensive rebounds, demonstrating their tenacity and teamwork. While the Pistons’ loss was predictable, it’s important not to overlook the defensive prowess of the duo, Anunoby and Bridges. Together, they combined for five steals and were disruptive forces on both ends of the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns is feeling right at home

The 44-point night in South Beach from Towns is one of the assets a team of this magnitude possesses. He could go out and get 30 points per game but as teams game-plan for Towns more that leaves room for other stars to shine in the bright lights.

Against the Pistons, Towns and company knew more attention would be on him. However, he still scored 21 points, 11 rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. The versatility from Towns has been commendable as the big man sits first in the league in three-point percentage while averaging a double-double. This is the perfect balance for New York that brings a level of versatility only found in the best teams of the league.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ road win

The Knicks are now above .500 after a solid performance on the road. Key factors in their victory included a strong sense of urgency, effective defense, and teamwork in passing. Their success against the Pistons underscores Tom Thibodeau’s coaching philosophy of “no nights off.” This mindset ensures that there is no room for complacency, with the focus on improving through competition, even against less formidable opponents. This approach establishes a standard of excellence that is characteristic of great teams.

Looking ahead, the Knicks will travel to Houston for a matchup against one of the promising young teams in the league. With the best field goal and three-point shooting percentages in the league, New York aims to disrupt the Rockets’ early-season momentum and operate like a well-oiled machine.