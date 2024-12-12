Studs and Duds: Knicks eliminated from NBA Emirates Cup with 108–100 loss to Hawks 

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The old saying goes, “Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard.” The New York Knicks hosted the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Emirates Cup quarterfinals, with Karl-Anthony Towns aiming to lead the Knicks past a known nemesis, Trae Young.

The game was tightly contested, but ultimately, a strong performance from Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter sealed the fate of the Knicks, resulting in a 108-100 victory for the Hawks.

Studs from the Knicks’ loss to the Hawks

Karl-Anthony Towns can’t do it all for the Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns wants to win. He approaches every game the same, regardless of what page his comrades are on. KAT has strung together brilliant performances this season. Against Atlanta, Towns totaled 10 points and 14 rebounds in just the first half with expectations of a huge game. Foul trouble definitely played a hand in Towns’ aggression in the second half as questionable calls were made, and Towns could never get into a real groove offensively.

Finishing with three steals and three blocks, Towns has been no cone on defense, and if not for the whistle, the second half would’ve seen better from Towns. This was not a night offensively the Knicks want to remember, but taking away how important doing the little things are that ultimately win the game. Towns always looks to set the tone, but it’s consistency throughout the rotation that breeds a championship mentality.

When asked about how long it would take to achieve consistency, Towns stated, “The Miami Heat with LeBron took a whole year to figure out how to put up a banner.” While that is true, it’s important to recognize that being associated with the NBA’s “cash cow” and its most polarizing player at that time is a choice.

Duds from the Knicks’ loss to the Hawks

The Knicks’ bench scoring is a problem

Atlanta’s bench outscored New York’s by a significant margin, 43-14. The depth of New York’s roster has been a concern since the start of the season, and addressing these issues may require making another trade or depending on young talent to step up.

While some coaches prefer to utilize younger players, head coach Tom Thibodeau has not typically followed this approach. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart rank among the top seven in minutes played per game this season, while the Knicks are only five games above .500.

This raises the question of whether sacrificing the durability of these three key players is wise, especially instead of giving younger players a chance. In a G-League game on December 11th, Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Jacob Toppin combined for 66 points. This trio has shown flashes of brilliance and a good feel for the game during their time with the Knicks, but they have not been given enough consistent playing time to maintain their effectiveness.

If New York aims to compete at the highest level with its current roster, allocating more minutes to young players might prove to be beneficial rather than harmful.

New York played with no hustle

The Knicks rank in the bottom five for rebounds per game, while the Hawks are in the top five. Atlanta took full advantage of this disparity, especially as Jalen Johnson secured 15 rebounds for the second time this season against New York. The Knicks appear to lack the determination of a team actively pursuing wins; instead, they resemble a team that feels they have already succeeded.

They did not adequately prepare for the Hawks, who had previously outperformed them on the boards just a month ago. This season, the Hawks have a +16 rebounding margin against the Knicks. This isn’t just due to a lack of size in the New York frontcourt; the Knicks have the necessary tools but don’t seem to want it as much, which is evident in their performance.

Their struggles with fewer rebounds, increased turnovers, lower free throw percentages, and a -10 disadvantage in offensive rebounds will ultimately dictate the outcome of games, regardless of how many three-pointers they make.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Hawks

The Knicks have lost two of their last three games, and with a tough back-to-back schedule ahead, putting in minimal effort won’t be enough. The Orlando Magic will be looking for revenge, followed by a matchup against Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle in Minnesota. The Knicks can look like an All-Star team one game and then appear disheveled and ill-prepared the next.

With 30% of the season already gone, the Knicks seem to lack introspection, direction, and a winning formula. This upcoming road trip offers a chance to get back on track and address these recent losses, but nothing is certain with the Knicks.