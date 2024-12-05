Studs and Duds: Knicks crush Magic 121–106, exted to three-game winning streak

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have looked more engaged and focused than ever as they’ve handled business handily during this win streak. Mikal Bridges caught the wrath of diehard Knicks fans but has strung together back-to-back prolific performances. The keyword regarding New York is sustainability.

The highest-rated offense in the league looked like a super team against the Orlando Magic, earning a dominant 121–106 victory. But can the Knicks string together a winning streak to alter the narrative from pretenders to contenders?

Studs from the Knicks’ 121–106 win over the Orlando Magic

Josh Hart can do it all

The versatile offense of New York only works with a motor like Josh Hart in the rotation. If the offense is stagnant, or not playing aggressively enough, one can guarantee that it will be Hart to up the tempo.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With many skill players in the NBA, Hart has carved his place under an umbrella of players deemed glue guys. Think of Draymond Green or Marcus Smart; Hart has been playing to a championship standard every game while configuring some of the most eye-popping stat lines fans will see.

Against the Orlando Magic, Hart tallied another triple-double behind 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, marking his eighth as a New York Knick. Hart is now tied for fourth all-time in triple-doubles in only 127 games played. For comparison, Julius Randle had eight triple-doubles in 330 games played, and with only 21 games down, there’s plenty of room for Hart to make history.

Mikal Bridges is starting to play better

The league leader in minutes played per game, Mikal Bridges has been nothing short of sensational in the last two games. With Bridge’s body of work, it wasn’t about what he was capable of but more about showing the masses what they knew he could be.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mikal has averaged 18.4 points per game in his last five games while totaling 50 points on 62% from the field, and 50% from three in his last two games. Bridges’ defensive metrics indicate he’s been above average the previous two seasons while looking average this season basketball enjoyers must understand that Bridges has the longest run of consecutive games played in the league, and it’s still running. Pacing himself on both ends is fundamental to sustainability as long as he’s there to perform when the lights shine brightest.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Magic

It was a night where the stars aligned for the Knicks in a dominant display against a Magic team touted as one of the best defenses in the league. The Knicks managed to have six players score in double figures, including a remarkable game from Miles McBride. McBride has averaged 12 points per game since returning from a left knee injury.

The duo of Towns and Brunson are one of the best in the league, and with their leadership and consistency, the Knicks are in great hands. Furthermore, New York’s schedule seems to lighten a bit as seven of the next eleven games are against opponents below .500. The Knicks have plenty of time to rewrite the script that leads to a conference finals appearance.