Studs and Duds: Knicks 121–106 loss to Utah Jazz on the road

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

A 17-0 run late in the third quarter wasn’t enough for the New York Knicks to secure a victory on the road. The Utah Jazz, now with a 4-12 record, are currently ranked 14th in the Western Conference and sit in the bottom five for both offensive and defensive ratings. The Knicks continue to be the slowest-paced team in the league, averaging just under 100 possessions per game. Weak offensive execution, combined with low effort on defense, resulted in New York playing down to the competition. The Jazz came out on top 121–106 in this contest.

Studs: OG Anunoby has been stellar for the Knicks

Anunoby has exemplified excellence this season. Known for his defensive skills, he has also developed into a respected offensive player. Opposing defenses often do not focus heavily on Anunoby, especially with teammates like Towns and Brunson on the floor; this allows him to find better shooting opportunities that he confidently capitalizes on.

Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

In a recent game against Utah, Anunoby scored 27 points, hitting a season-high seven three-pointers. During the third quarter, he played a crucial role in the Knicks’ 17-0 run, marking his seventh game of the season in which he scored 20 points or more.

Anunoby had his best offensive performance of the season, contributing three steals and two blocks. However, outside of Anunoby, the Knicks struggled from beyond the arc, shooting only 6-for-29 (20%).

Duds: Poor defense

The talent and basketball expertise of the Knicks should indicate that developing a strong defensive strategy wouldn’t take long. Unfortunately, after 16 games, the Knicks have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the league.

Opposing teams are shooting 37% from beyond the arc, ranking them fifth highest in the league. The Utah Jazz, in particular, shot 50% from the field and 55% from three-point range, with six players scoring in double figures. They easily carved through the Knicks’ defense by playing at a fast pace and executing their plays effectively.

There seems to be a lack of accountability within the Knicks, as their consistently poor defensive performance has hindered the team’s ability to build momentum and become a formidable force.

Duds: Mikal Bridges’ numbers are not looking great

Mikal Bridges is currently experiencing career lows in both free throw and three-point shooting, despite playing a career-high in minutes per game. In the first quarter, he took nine shots and scored seven points, but then he struggled, going 0-6 for the rest of the game.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When facing teams like the Utah Jazz, players of Bridges’ caliber, such as OG Anunoby and himself, are expected to have high-volume scoring opportunities. It’s essential for the Knicks to maximize these chances to improve team cohesion and enhance their chances of winning.

While poor shooting nights can happen, Bridges was unable to regain his offensive rhythm after starting with such a strong performance in the first quarter.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Jazz

The starting five, excluding Anunoby, collectively shot 36% from the field. The team currently has a record of 9-7 for the season, but their slow-paced offense has exposed some weaknesses in their strategy.

Although the Utah Jazz are at the bottom of the Western Conference, they rank 19th in possessions per game, while the Knicks are last in the league in this category.

Teams that consistently outpace the Knicks in possessions per game gain an advantage, and losing to teams below .500 while playing high-volume minutes can lead to struggles in the long run. The Knicks are heading to Denver for a matchup against the league’s best player, Nikola Jokic.

Jokic has been exceptional, ranking in the top two for points, assists, and rebounds per game. Securing a win on the road will be important for building momentum, but the primary goal should be to string together convincing victories.