Should the Knicks chase this efficient floor general before the trade deadline?

Few point guards match up to the level of efficiency that Tyus Jones brings to the basketball floor. The New York Knicks have a vacancy at floor general behind Jalen Brunson, and one NBA analyst likes the prospects of Leon Rose pursuing Jones this Winter.

Knicks’ Backup PG Role Could Be Filled by Wizards’ Tyus Jones

As Tim McMahon stated on his “Hoops Collective” podcast, it would behoove the Knicks’ front office to pick up the phone and inquire about what it would take to land Jones, saying succinctly:

Jones has led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio every year since the 2019-20 season.

Equally as impressive as his numbers is how his feeling for the game can be discerned through the eye test. Jones has a smooth command over running half-court sets, and when trailing, is an excellent three-point shooter.

There’s nothing to dislike about Jones’s game. Spelling for Brunson would give the Knicks a point guard who is capable of bringing the same level of patience while also upping the pace and scoring from a variety of spots on the floor. His floater in the lane would also give the Knicks a dynamic option in pick-and-roll situations.

Jones Makes Sense For the Knicks At Every Angle

Jones is currently making $14 million in the final year of his contract. While taking on an expiring contract poses risks for the Knicks this summer, Jones has maintained a steady level of production as a pro, signaling that he’d yield a similar annual salary in unrestricted free agency.

The Knicks could use a filler for the void that Immanuel Quickley’s departure left in the depth chart behind Brunson. With genuine championship hopes this season, Jones’s track record, especially in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2022 playoff run, shows that he’d be an asset that could make a quantifiable impact on getting the Knicks one step closer to the Finals.