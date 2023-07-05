Report: Knicks interested in Celtics backup forward

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Grant Williams, formerly a backup Power Forward for the Boston Celtics, is attracting attention from the New York Knicks, as reported by Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Weiss also reveals that a total of four teams are currently courting the Tennessee sharpshooter, with the New York Knicks in competition with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards.

As Williams is a restricted free agent, the Celtics hold the right to match any offer made by competing teams, allowing them the option to retain him.

Williams’ Career Highlights

The 24-year-old Williams is fresh off one of his most successful seasons yet, achieving career-high averages in points (8.1), rebounds (4.6), and assists (1.7) with shooting splits of 45%/39%/77%.

Knicks in Search of a Power Forward

Having recently traded away former lottery pick Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks find themselves in need of a Power Forward. The acquisition of a reliable scorer for their bench could help solidify a full 10-man rotation for the Knicks in the upcoming season, should they decide to extend the rotation.

Why Williams Fits the Knicks

Currently, outside of Julius Randle, the only Power Forward on the Knicks’ roster is Isaiah Roby, who was signed just before the previous postseason. The addition of Williams could offer the Knicks another dependable shooter while simultaneously providing robust physicality on the defensive side during non-Randle minutes – a quality they could not extract from Toppin during his stint in New York.

Financial Strategy for the Knicks

To secure Williams, the Knicks could potentially create cap space by offloading Evan Fournier’s substantial contract. This strategy could result in a lucrative offer for Williams, challenging the Celtics’ ability to match the Knicks’ proposal.

Alternate Approaches for the Knicks

However, there also exists the possibility of the Knicks opting against adding another Power Forward to their ranks. Instead, they might rely on a nine-man rotation, sharing the position between Josh Hart and RJ Barrett when Randle is off the court. As the options in the market are quickly reducing, the Knicks will need to demonstrate aggression should they be intent on bringing another significant player on board.

Will the Knicks present Williams with a competitive offer to plug their roster gap? We will find out as the scenario unfolds over time.

