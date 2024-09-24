Ranking the Knicks’ top 3 linked center trade options

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were already in need of a center after Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency, but now that need is more urgent after it was announced Monday that Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season as he continues to recover from offseason ankle surgery.

New York currently has two centers on the roster in Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims. While those two have proven to serviceably fill in when Robinson went down in the past, the Knicks would likely prefer to bring in an experienced center to hold down the fort until their starting center can return.

Three trade targets that the Knicks should pursue to add to the center position:

1. Walker Kessler

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler would be the perfect replacement for Robinson. The seven-footer has only played two NBA seasons but has already established himself as a premier rim protector.

Across those two seasons, he is averaging an astounding 2.4 blocks per game, which is tied with Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks for most in the NBA since the 2022-23 season (minimum 100 games played). Playing under head coach Tom Thibodeau could only make Kessler a larger threat on the interior, as his coaching style gets the most out of his guys on the defensive side of the ball.

While the fit is seamless, the price for a trade is what makes it tricky. The Jazz reportedly want at least a couple of first-round picks in exchange for Kessler, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. The Knicks have the draft capital to make such a move without losing too many assets for the future, but ultimately they have to decide if they feel that Kessler’s production on the court meets that asking price.

2. Nick Richards

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards is a more under-the-radar name that circulated in Knicks rumors. The seven-footer is entering his fifth NBA season but got his first real opportunity last season when he played 26.3 minutes per game and made 51 starts.

Last season, he averaged 9.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and added 1.1 blocks per game on the defensive end. Despite the blocks average, he is not as great of a defender as Kessler, and given that he only has one true season of experience, the Knicks could be reluctant to make a move for him.

However, if the Knicks would rather make a smaller depth move as opposed to a blockbuster acquisition, Richards could become a hidden gem for New York. He would have an opportunity to improve off of his breakout season last year playing for a more competitive team, and Thibodeau could help the young center reach his fullest potential.

3. Deandre Ayton

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post recently suggested Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton as an option at center. That was before the Robinson injury, and having a player with a $133 million contract serve as merely depth wouldn’t have made much sense.

However, now there is some sense in making a move for Ayton. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 55 games with the Trail Blazers last season. He would instantly become the Knicks’ starting center, and would also give them a starting five that consists of five guys that average double-digit points.

Although, making a move for him comes with a big risk, mostly because of the contract. The Knicks can’t afford to take on too many more large contracts, which is a big reason as to why an extension with Julius Randle still hasn’t come to fruition. Making a trade for Ayton could come at the cost of their depth, which is one of the team’s biggest strengths heading into the season.

Trading for Ayton would feel like a panic move, and while his play style and youth fit the Knicks, the external factors surrounding him make him the riskiest to make a deal for.