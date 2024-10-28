New-look Knicks face grueling test at home against undefeated Cavaliers

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have endured a daunting start to their 2024-25 regular season schedule, taking a loss to the defending champion Boston Celtics in their season opener before thoroughly handling the Indiana Pacers in their second matchup of the year. The third outing on their schedule won’t give them a break as they have a date set with the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Knicks will have their hands full with a deep Cavs roster

The Cavaliers (3-0) sit atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings. Led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers have won all three of their games so far by a double-figure margin of 20.3 points per game. Cleveland has played against rebuilding franchises in the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards, but their stout roster is to be taken seriously regardless of their strength of competition.

Further, the Cavs have six players scoring in double figures, led by Mitchell’s 23.3 PPG, and defensively, boast seven players that are coming away with at least one steal per night. As a team, they lead the league in scoring (128 PPG) and are one of only four teams connecting on at least 40 percent of their looks from downtown at 43.7 percent.

The Knicks’ strengths this season could counteract the Cavs’ attack

Thus, the Knicks will have to come prepared for the well-balanced Cavs attack and defensive front. Encouragingly, the Knicks, led by All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are dominating the glass, holding opponents to the second-fewest rebounds per game at 36.5 RPG, but defensively, head coach Tom Thibodeau’s troops are forcing the fewest turnovers in the league at nine TOs. Nevertheless, their discipline should avail against Cleveland, given that they are committing the fewest personal fouls (15 PFPG) in the Association.

New York can count on Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Towns to do the heavy lifting on offense with their combined 59 PPG, while Miles McBride’s 15 PPG off the bench, if continued on Monday night, will supplement their starters with standout bench production. The Knicks went 2-1 against the Cavaliers last season, but lost their only matchup against them at home by six points. Monday night will determine who strikes blood first. The Knicks (1-1) can climb above .500 with the win.