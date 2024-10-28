Knicks’ top bench piece dodges knee injury

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may be without starting forward Josh Hart for Monday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he’s officially listed as “questionable” due to an ankle injury. Hart’s availability will be determined closer to game time, but if he’s unable to play, it would mark a considerable loss for the Knicks, especially given his standout performance in Friday’s win over the Indiana Pacers.

Hart’s Dominance on Display

Hart’s performance against the Pacers was impressive, with 20 points and 10 rebounds, securing his first double-double of the season. His ability to dominate on the boards and his aggression in the paint have made him invaluable to the Knicks, especially against physical opponents. Should Hart be sidelined, his absence will be felt, particularly in rebounding and defensive versatility.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Miles McBride Likely to Play Despite Injury

The Knicks are also keeping an eye on top bench piece Miles McBride, who suffered a knee hyperextension. Fortunately, McBride appears ready to play, and he’s already building a strong case for the 6th Man of the Year award after just two games.

Coming off the bench, McBride has put up 30 points, four assists, and two rebounds. His standout debut against the Celtics included 22 points on 80% shooting from the field, while he followed that up against the Pacers with eight points, shooting 75% and hitting both of his three-point attempts.

Possible Lineup Adjustments if Hart Sits

If Hart isn’t cleared to play, the Knicks may look to promote McBride to the starting lineup, where he could serve as an on-ball defender against Cleveland’s formidable backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. The Cavaliers’ lineup also boasts elite rebounders Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, which makes Hart’s potential absence even more concerning, as his rebounding and physical presence would be critical in containing Cleveland’s bigs.

Precious Achiuwa’s Absence Adds to Knicks’ Depth Concerns

This game would have been an ideal moment to lean on Precious Achiuwa, who could fill the rebounding and defensive gap Hart leaves behind. However, Achiuwa remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and isn’t expected to return for several weeks.

The Knicks will need a cohesive team effort on both ends of the floor to take on Cleveland, but they’ll also need key players to step up if Hart is unavailable.