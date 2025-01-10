Knicks knocking at the door of trade for game-changing center

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

All season long, Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has been a player whose name has been associated with the New York Knicks in trade speculations. Now, that pairing may become a reality.

Knicks are pursuing Hornets star Nick Richards

According to Forbes’s Evan Sidery, the Knicks were one of six teams who have recently taken progressive steps in looking to trade for Richards (h/t Let’s Talk Knicks):

“The Bucks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns are among the teams recently expressing trade interest in Nick Richards,” Sidery published on X on Thursday. “Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The Hornets are open to moving some of their veterans for future draft capital.”

Knicks could add a multifaceted center to their rotation

Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets big man is much better than his numbers suggest, and that’s saying something considering the fact that his numbers are stout. Richards has a natural feel for the game. He is athletic and shows a bragworthy ability to block shots, sending them off the glass and keeping them inbounds on occasion to ignite the break.

Richards also plays up to his size, which is something that the Knicks could desperately use from a 7-footer of his caliber. The 27-year-old could give New York a five man who can run the floor in transition, finish at the rim with authority and use his touch to convert in close. His game could harmoniously coexist with Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns or standout backup center Precious Achiuwa in a two-big lineup. Richards could also anchor the Knicks as their standalone big on the floor.

With New York fielding the lowest-scoring bench in the NBA at 19.6 points per contest, a player like Richards could save the day for the Knicks. The franchise has four first-round draft picks and eight second-rounders between now and 2030 to gift the Hornets with.

In addition to that draft capital, New York could look to move off of injury-prone center Mitchell Robinson and upgrade at the position ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. They could also throw Jericho Sims into a trade package, as they’re actively shopping the young big man, who could become a key part of Charlotte’s rebuild.