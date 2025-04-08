Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau thrilled to have team at full strength ahead of playoffs

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have rarely had a completely healthy squad this season, but with just four games remaining until the postseason, they finally have their team at full strength. Jalen Brunson returning from an ankle sprain on Sunday against the Suns put their team at full strength at the right time.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau is happy to have a healthy rotation

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is happy that his rotation is free from injuries and is hopeful that they can get into a rhythm in time for the postseason.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“It’s just good to have everyone back, so we can get some rhythm going in,” Thibodeau said. “And we want to keep improving, that’s been our goal from the start of the season: to improve every day.”

During Brunson’s absence, the Knicks saw players like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges step up and improve their play tremendously. Ironically, his injury may have been a blessing in disguise for the Knicks, as it allowed the other guys to find a groove for themselves heading into the playoffs.

The Knicks have gotten healthy at the right time

New York is certainly happy to have Brunson back, however, as he is their leader and captain and has been having a fantastic season himself. During much of the season, the Knicks were without Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride has also missed some time with various injuries.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Therefore, they never had a 100% healthy rotation for a large portion of the season, but they do now with the playoffs just around the corner. New York needs just one more win to clinch the third seed in the Eastern Conference. One more Pacers loss will also get that done for the Knicks.

The goal now will be to get everybody in a rhythm heading into the playoffs, as they are essentially locked into their seeding for the playoffs. They do have a big test coming up on Tuesday, as they will take on the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden.