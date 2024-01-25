NBA Hall-of-Famer believes the Knicks need to make another trade to reach championship contention

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson’s opinion carries a lot of weight in the NBA world. The five-time NBA champion, three-time league MVP, and former Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations thinks that the New York Knicks need to make another trade by the Feb. 8 deadline.

Johnson took to Twitter and shared with his followers his view on which Eastern Conference teams have holes they need to fill, with the Knicks right in the mix:

Outside of the Boston Celtics, multiple teams in the East need to make a trade before the deadline including the Bucks, 76ers, Knicks, Cavaliers, and the Hawks. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 24, 2024

Knicks: Magic Johnson Thinks Every Contender Out East Could Use Upgrades

Johnson named virtually all of the major contenders out East. Though all of the franchises listed have strong rosters, Johnson understands that front offices must always be on their toes in keeping their teams as competitive as possible.

The Knicks have two stars in Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle capable of scoring 25 points per game and an elite interior and perimeter defense. They also own the 11th-best three-point percentage in the NBA at 37.2 percent.

Those have generally been the three most important ingredients found in prior championship teams. However, the Knicks are not looked at as bonafide NBA Finals contenders just yet, even with O.G. Anunoby’s historic tear leading a 10-2 charge in their last 12 games.

Johnson’s Been Around the Way Enough to Know What Champions Need to Complete Their Rosters

Johnson believes that the Knicks making a move will help their odds. It’s likely that Johnson, like most other analysts, sees the need for Knicks president Leon Rose to bring in a third All-Star, and not just complementary role players.

One way or another, Johnson’s experience receiving help in between championship seasons as a player and making big moves as a team president give his take credibility.