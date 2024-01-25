Knicks named new odds on favorites to land Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson by the trade deadline

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have usurped the Denver Nuggets as the favorites to trade for Utah Jazz’s scoring sixth man Jordan Clarkson.

According to Bet Online (per ClutchPoints’ Joey Mistretta), the Knicks headline five teams that have a strong chance at adding Clarkson to their roster with the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline less than three weeks away:

“New York’s odds to add Clarkson currently sit at +100. The Denver Nuggets (+400), Indiana Pacers (+700), Golden State Warriors (+800), and Los Angeles Lakers (+800) round out the top five.”

Will Jordan Clarkson Be the Perfect Replacement for Immanuel Quickley on the Knicks’ Bench?

The Knicks have a scoring void on their bench with the absence of Immanuel Quickley. The 2023 Sixth Man of the Year runner-up was traded to the Toronto Raptors along with RJ Barrett in the blockbuster deal for O.G. Anunoby back on Dec. 30.

Quickley’s 15 points per game at the time of his departure was on par with his 14.9 PPG average a season ago. The Knicks’ second unit currently ranks No. 22 among all benches scoring 31.5 points per contest.

The Knicks Should Be Heavily Enticed By Clarkson’s Assist Rate This Season

Clarkson is a proven sparkplug who has experience in starting roles as well. Clarkson is in the midst of a career year distributing the ball, as he’s dishing out a personal best of five assists on a nightly basis. His 18.1 points per game are the third-highest of his NBA tenure.

It remains to be seen if the Jazz will pull the plug and deal Clarkson by the deadline, as they sit at 22-23 and are only four games out of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Knicks, they’ll have to consider if Clarkson’s $28.3 million owed between the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons is the best investment as they’re also rumored to be in the mix for Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat), and Bruce Brown (Toronto Raptors).