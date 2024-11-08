NBA analyst rips Knicks for failing to maximize star trade acquisition

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are still trying to develop chemistry with their newest offseason acquisitions. Their 3-4 start to the season is most indicative of such, as it seems as though they are struggling to involve Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns fully into the gameplan.

NBA Analyst Bill Simmons criticized the Knicks’ usage of Mikal Bridges

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Even just seven games into the new season, analysts are already starting to criticize the Knicks’ major offseason moves with them off to a slow start. NBA analyst Bill Simmons questioned on his podcast whether or not trading for Bridges was the right idea:

“What was the point of the Bridges trade? For what they gave up for him. For how little they use him. It’s kind of shocking. He’s like a 15 points a game guy. He just stands in the corner in crunch time. I thought he would be way more involved with their offense,” Simmons said.

The Knicks traded for Bridges over the offseason with the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that sent a truckload of draft capital the other way. It was a significant trade that was a different look from the Knicks’ rather conservative approach to the trade market in years past.

Bridges is still adapting to a different role with the Knicks

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is a transition phase for Bridges, as he no longer has the same offensive responsibilities he had in the year and a half spent in Brooklyn and his role as the Knicks’ closer resembles his one with the Phoenix Suns. The hope is that he is able to focus more on the defensive end of the floor while being a secondary scoring option with the starters.

Bridges is mainly useful for his defense and lights-out shooting. He has been productive on both ends of the floor so far this season, as he is averaging 16.1 points on 50% shooting from the floor (37% from three) and 1.4 steals per game, though New York probably wants to see a bit more from him given what they traded away to acquire him.

The star wing is still trying to figure out his role-playing alongside Towns and Jalen Brunson, so it is premature to conclude that this is the final version of Bridges that the Knicks will be getting. As the season goes on, Bridges will adapt to his new role and hopefully provide more of a greater impact the rest of the way.