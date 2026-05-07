The New York Knicks may have dodged a major bullet with OG Anunoby. The star forward, who has been spectacular for the Knicks this postseason, suffered what looked to be a hamstring strain late in fourth quarter of Game 2’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby day-to-day with hamstring strain

That speculation turned out to be true, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Anunoby has a right hamstring strain. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Friday in Philadelphia and is considered day-to-day.

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Given that the Knicks are up 2-0 in the series, they likely will give Anunoby a rest for Game 3, and potentially Game 4 as well if the Knicks take a 3-0 series lead. They cannot afford to miss him for a significant amount of time, so the rest of the guys will need to take care of business.

Anunoby is playing some of the best basketball of his postseason career. This postseason, he is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.0 stocks (steals and blocks), and is shooting 62% from the field and 54% from three.

Knicks dodge a bullet with Anunoby

His impact cannot be understated, and losing him for any amount of time is significant. Luckily, New York have the depth to withstand his loss, and head coach Mike Brown has shown a willingness to get creative with his rotations.

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Miles McBride or Mitchell Robinson figure to be the top candidates to replace Anunoby in the starting lineup if he is unable to go in Game 3. The Knicks are still waiting to hear about 76ers star Joel Embiid’s status, as he missed Game 2 with hip and ankle injuries.

Ultimately, the Knicks appear to have dodged a major bullet with Anunoby, as the injury does not appear to be severe.