Knicks’ critical bench injury is crippling their rotation

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Knicks entered the season knowing they would be without defensive anchor Mitchell Robinson for a significant stretch, sidelined into the new year. To mitigate his absence, they signed Precious Achiuwa to a $6 million deal, aiming to bolster their frontcourt depth.

Achiuwa’s Injury Woes Limit Depth

Unfortunately, Achiuwa suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason, causing him to miss the opening weeks of the regular season. This setback has severely strained the Knicks’ bench, leaving them shorthanded in key moments.

Achiuwa, 25, had opportunities to sign elsewhere for a higher salary but chose to stay in New York, prioritizing the chance to compete for a championship and potentially leverage his role into a larger deal. Capable of playing both center and power forward, Achiuwa’s absence has forced the Knicks to lean heavily on developmental project Jericho Sims as their primary backup big man.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Increased Pressure on Towns and Anunoby

With limited bench depth, Karl-Anthony Towns has been logging extensive minutes, while OG Anunoby has been tasked with playing more than 36 minutes per game. The burden on these primary starters has been immense, and the need for rest and rotational flexibility has become evident. Achiuwa’s eventual return would provide much-needed relief, allowing Towns to take breaks and offering a solid rebounding presence and aggressive scoring option around the basket.

Continued Absence and Impact on Upcoming Games

Achiuwa remains sidelined as he continues to recover from the injury sustained in October. He is expected to miss Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, alongside backup point guard Cam Payne. The Knicks’ struggles can be attributed in part to their lack of competent depth across multiple positions, forcing their starters to carry a heavy load.

Long-Term Outlook and Expectations

Once Achiuwa and Robinson are back in the rotation, the Knicks’ depth and defensive capabilities will be significantly enhanced. In the meantime, the team’s starters are working to develop chemistry, and with only seven games under their belt, there is hope for continued improvement as the season progresses. Achiuwa’s return will be pivotal in balancing the minutes and roles of key players, strengthening the Knicks’ chances of competing at a high level.