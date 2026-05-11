The New York Knicks are peaking. With every passing game, they seem to do more things that no team has ever done, and they are on their way to the Eastern Conference Finals after finishing off the Philadelphia 76ers on Mother’s Day in a dominating sweep, winning Game 4 144-114.

Knicks dominate Sixers to complete series sweep

New York trounced Philadelphia in another double-digit shelling on the road. Right from the jump, they got going, with Miles McBride hitting his first five three-point shots to help New York grab a 27-point lead right before halftime.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

McBride stepped in for the injured OG Anunoby and delivered his best showing in his playoff career. He finished with 25 points on 7-for-9 shooting from three-point range, and logged a steal on the defensive side as well.

Additionally, the Knicks drilled 18 threes in the first half, which tied a franchise record for most in a half in a playoff game. Furthermore, they finished with 25 made threes, which tied an NBA record for most threes made by a team in a playoff game.

The Knicks have been crushing their opponents

The 30-point margin of victory also makes it the second time this postseason that they have clinched a series with a win of 30 or more points. In round 1 against the Atlanta Hawks, New York won Game 6 by a franchise record 51 points.

All but one of New York’s eight playoff wins thus far have been by double digits. Their +194 point differential is the highest ever for a team through the first 10 playoff games in league history, and their +20.3 net rating is currently the highest ever by a team in a single playoff run in league history.

Despite the record-setting performances continuing to come, the Knicks are not showing signs of getting complacent.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

“It’s really great to see our team in this mindset, the feeling that we have a lot more work to do, to see us not really relaxing,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, via SNY.

New York has won a franchise record seven straight playoff games. They are on the verge of doing something special with this group, but the task is far from complete. They will have their work cut out for them in the Eastern Conference Finals, which will be against either the Detroit Pistons or Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks got crushed by Detroit this year, while they went 2-1 against Cleveland. Nevertheless, this group must remain focused as they will have a week to prepare for the series that could get them to the NBA Finals.