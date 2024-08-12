Knicks’ young sharp-shooter could be a secret ingredient next season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be one of the deepest teams in the NBA when the regular season begins, led by their All-Star duo Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. The second unit will have starting level players like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart, making New York a difficult matchup for all 48 minutes. But they still have one piece that was highly impactful last season.

Miles McBride was terrific off the bench for the Knicks last season

Off the bench, they also still have Miles McBride, who took a massive leap in his third NBA season when given the opportunity following the trade that saw OG Anunoby come in and Immanuel Quickley head out. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes named each team’s “best kept secret” for this upcoming season, and McBride was named as the Knicks’ secret weapon.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) knocks the ball away from Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“There might not be a more overlooked sniper in the league than Miles McBride, who drilled 41.0 percent of his triples in 19.5 minutes per game for the New York Knicks last season,” Hughes wrote. “McBride’s ability to somehow withstand the cardiovascular shock of going from the fringes of the rotation to 40-plus minutes every night during the Knicks’ injury-hit stretch run was almost impossible to fathom.”

McBride spent the majority of his first two NBA seasons barely being a part of the rotation. He played briefly during the 2023 playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, but he played a massive role in the 2024 edition and came up huge for a Knicks team that was depleted with injuries throughout the postseason.

In the playoffs, McBride played over 26 minutes per game and averaged 11 points – higher than his regular season average of 8.3 – while shooting 36.8% from three. He scored in double figures seven times through the team’s 13 postseason games, and his impact on defense was massive as well.

Regardless of the role, McBride has shown he can be impactful

There is still room for McBride to grow as a playmaker, as, at times, he struggled to facilitate the offense when Jalen Brunson was off the floor. However, the Knicks’ second unit will look significantly different this season, as DiVincenzo and Hart will return to the bench, and the recently drafted guard Tyler Kolek could crack a spot in the rotation. How Kolek’s presence would affect McBride remains to be seen, but he could still be utilized in a catch-and-shoot role and remain effective on the court to allow both players to earn significant minutes.

It is unclear if head coach Tom Thibodeau is willing to shift McBride’s role from being the backup point guard, but regardless of the role he is in, he has demonstrated the ability to be impactful the moment his number is called. The Knicks nearly traded him in the Mikal Bridges deal earlier this summer, but their unwillingness to do so shows that they believe McBride will continue to develop into a solid piece that will be key to reaching the top of the NBA world.

Last season was a breakout campaign for McBride, and with the team only looking better heading into next season, he could continue to make strides in his game and endure another breakout season.