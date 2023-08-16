Knicks young developmental pieces drawing trade interest

Dec 7, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (45) dunks the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have firmly rebuffed the interest from other teams regarding their rising stars, Jericho Sims and Miles McBride. According to Fred Katz from The Athletic, numerous clubs have shown interest in acquiring these young players as mere “throw-ins” in trade deals. However, the Knicks aren’t willing to let go of them so easily.

Resisting Temptation

“Other teams have tried to land them as throw-ins before, and the Knicks haven’t been amenable, league sources told The Athletic. They like those two too much just to give them away,” Katz wrote.

The duo received commendable playing time in the previous season and had shown positive results. However, with the introduction of Donte DiVincenzo to the team and the extended contract for Josh Hart, both players might not be in the rotation for the 2023-24 season.

Looking Back at Their Contributions

Before acquiring Josh Hart in last year’s trades, McBride was a crucial ninth player in the Knicks’ treasured rotation, especially after Derrick Rose’s exit. Known for his defensive prowess, McBride completed the season with an impressive 115.5 defensive rating over 64 games, outshining many of the main rotation players.

On the other hand, Sims had his major playing moments during the absence of Mitchell Robinson in the initial part of the season, even securing a starter’s spot in 16 games. Throughout the season, he averaged slightly more than three points and four rebounds per game. His unique ability as an internal lob threat, combined with a remarkable leap, makes him a sought-after asset for teams seeking depth in the big-man position.

Knicks’ Thoughtful Approach

Contrary to the aggressive strategies of other teams, the Knicks have shown restraint this offseason, refraining from trading significant assets for star players like Damian Lillard and James Harden. The organization appears to be waiting for the right trade opportunity, where they might consider including Sims and McBride.

Both players undeniably possess great potential as depth additions in the league. However, retaining them without giving them adequate court time could hinder their development and subsequently lower their market value.

Given the current scenario, their market value is arguably at its zenith. Although they might not be the main assets in a potential trade, they can be influential supporting pieces in a high-profile trade deal.

The upcoming NBA season promises to bring intriguing changes in their trade value, and NBA enthusiasts will have their eyes on the Knicks’ strategic decisions in the near future.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_