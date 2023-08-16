Knicks: Jalen Brunson turns in stellar performance with Team USA FIBA Men’s National Team

Jan 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is one of the top talents leading the Team USA FIBA Men’s National Team’s star-studded collection of the best young talent in the NBA. With so many of the team’s players being focal to their NBA franchises, Brunson is exceeding expectations with the national team.

Brunson’s whole bag was on display in Team USA’s recent win against Spain with the guard shooting 9/9 from the field, totaling 25 points in the contest. Brunson’s excellent performance is generating excitement from Knicks fans looking ahead to the upcoming NBA season.

Steve Kerr’s high praise for Knicks G Jalen Brunson rings true

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr has been extremely high on Brunson and what he brings to the floor. Kerr has praised Brunson in the past, describing the Knicks guard as a “natural leader” and highlighting his playmaking abilities with Team USA.

Kerr’s laudatory words were proven true once again this past weekend as Brunson led a formidable charge predicated on commanding defense and consistent passing to create scoring opportunities. Now with the highly-talented Team USA seamlessly complementing skill sets, Brunson is absorbing this experience and adding it to his winning arsenal.

Brunson shines in Team USA vs Spain

A force from the opening tip against Spain, Brunson scored seven of USA’s first nine points. Team USA went on to win the game 98–88, improving their record to 3-0 in the tournament.

“As a team for us, we find a way to stay locked in together and still find a way to win.” Jalen Brunson to Steve Drumwright

Brunson taking on new leadership role reminiscent of Stephen Curry

Team USA is comprised of a core group of young players that care about the game of basketball. Brunson’s poise in his leadership role is reminiscent of Stephen Curry’s following the 2014 FIBA World Cup. In 2014, the opportunity to play for Team USA was all Curry needed to elevate his game to an all-time level as his confidence was quickly growing.

The similarities between Brunson and Curry do not indicate that the Knicks guard will go down as one of the greatest shooters of all time, however, his growing confidence could propel Brunson to lead his team to victory, similar to how Curry has done for Golden State.