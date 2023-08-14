Knicks: Bold mock trade lands an explosive superstar

POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

After a remarkable 47-win season that secured them the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are gearing up for an even more competitive season ahead. As they build on their recent success, the team’s management is considering various strategies to maintain their momentum and ascend to greater heights.

One bold mock trade proposal could see the Knicks acquiring superstar PF Zion Williamson, reuniting him with former collegiate teammate RJ Barrett and establishing New York as a title contender.

Bold mock trade lands the Knicks Zion Williamson

James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network recently dropped a bombshell trade proposal that would bring Williamson to Madison Square Garden:

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G/F Evan Fournier, C Mitchell Robinson, G Immanuel Quickley, 2026 First-Round Pick (NYK), 2028 First-Round Pick (NYK), 2030 First-Round Pick (NYK)

New York Knicks Receive: F Zion Williamson

Building those college connections

The Knicks have already witnessed the positive outcomes of reuniting former college teammates, as seen with the combination of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. However, another compelling duo could be on the horizon if the team were to pull off the blockbuster trade for Williamson.

Reuniting RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson

Williamson’s sensational arrival at Duke University created ripples of excitement, with his on-court prowess capturing the attention of basketball enthusiasts worldwide. During this period, he shared the spotlight with Barrett, forming a dynamic duo that left a mark on college basketball. The Knicks could look to recapture that magic this summer by training for Williamson, reuniting him with Barrett in the Big Apple.

Can Williamson stay healthy enough to make this trade worth it?

Zion’s on-court appearances in the NBA have been marred by injury, causing him to miss a substantial 63% of his games since entering the league. The Pelicans’ decision to grant him a 5-year extension is now under scrutiny, considering his injury history.

Despite missing the entire 2022 season and participating in just 29 games the season prior, Williamson’s impact when he takes the court remains undeniable.

With an impressive average of 25 points per game, his scoring ability is evident, complemented by his finesse around the rim and relentless rebounding.

Notable performances, such as his 43-point display accompanied by 11 rebounds, underscore his continuous growth. While Zion has already earned the honor of being a two-time NBA All-Star, his ability to maintain prominence hinges on his ability to maintain good health.

The “Blue Devil WildCats”

Add Williamson to the Knicks, and the team has built itself the “Blue Devil WildCats,” a collection of NCAA greatness now playing together at the highest level. New York’s core players would be comprised of a mix of former Duke Blue Devils and Villanova Wildcats superstars if they pulled off this trade proposal.

Keeping an eye on Williamson is key this upcoming season as the Pelicans may be more lenient in finding the best assets they can on the market for him. Despite so many stars mentioned in trade conversations with the Knicks over the years, a swap for Williamson would be the most shocking trade of the last decade.