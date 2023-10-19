Knicks Waive Forward Isaiah Roby

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks parted ways with forward Isaiah Roby as the franchise finalizes its roster ahead of their Oct. 25 season opener against the Boston Celtics.

Strong Play From Roby Not Enough to Earn Him a Job on the Knicks

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news via Twitter yesterday, Oct. 18:

The New York Knicks are waiving forward Isaiah Roby and two-way G/F Jaylen Martin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Roby has averaged eight points and 13.6 minutes in preseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2023

The race for the final two spots on the Knicks’ 15-man roster involved six players, including Roby. New York has a void at the backup power forward position, with head coach Tom Thibodeau voicing intentions to play Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein behind starter Julius Randle.

Knicks general manager Leon Rose letting go of Roby comes as a surprise as the five-year veteran shot 54.5 percent from the field and nailed 50 percent of his three shot attempts from beyond the arc in preseason.

Will Roby Find His Way Back into the NBA?

Roby played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs prior to joining the Knicks and was able to reach double-figures in scoring in the 2021-22 season with a 51.4/44.4/67.2 percent shooting line.

Roby’s spirits were up after the decision as he posted this to his Twitter account:

All a part of gods plan? — Isaiah Roby (@roby_isaiah) October 18, 2023

Roby moves well, standing at 6-8. He possesses the athleticism and slashing ability to strengthen any NBA team’s bench. His career numbers attest to his ability to be efficient and take smart shots in limited opportunities. His time in New York may be over, but the 25-year-old forward could find himself on another roster in continuance of his pro career.