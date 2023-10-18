Knicks: Studs and Duds from disappointing final preseason game

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks hosted the Washington Wizards in their preseason finale. Following a failed comeback by the bench unit last night, New York’s starters were back in the rotation. Former Warriors guard Jordan Poole made his Garden debut with Washington as the Wizards went on to upset a well-coached and well-rested Knicks tandem.

Tonight's final preseason rotation will be "very close to" Opening Night next week, says Thibs pic.twitter.com/6ZPTbgYgDd — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 18, 2023

Duds: The Knicks’ backcourt struggled to convert in the first half

Seeing as this game is the preseason finale, a well-polished Knicks squad was not seen tonight from the opening tip. New York went into halftime down 15 after RJ Barrett saw a slow start being held to 1-7 shooting early. Jalen Brunson also had a rough start, both coming around in the second half, but Brunson finished with 3 of 12 shooting from the floor. The perimeter defense of the Knicks must be better.

Duds: No answers for stopping Jordan Poole

Tonight Jordan Poole erupted for 29 points in the first half, and Mike Muscala had five made threes. Poole finished the contest with 41 points. The emphasis on defense going into opening night will set the tone for the Knicks’ season.

Studs: Julius Randle looks ready for the regular season

Starters saw their return to the floor led by star Julius Randle. Randle started the first quarter exceptionally, scoring 10 points and a monstrous poster in the lane. Julius Randle looks to be in midseason form and ready to go on opening night.

Julius Randle was the lone star for New York tonight, tallying 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Studs: Mitchell Robinson’s basketball skills are as strong as his Fortnite skills

It was a strong first-half outing for Mitchell Robinson, starting the game with an alley-oop slam, as listening to country music while playing Fortnite all day seems to be the key.

Mitchell Robinson on TikTok: “Imagine getting dunked on by someone that plays Fortnite and listen to country all day” pic.twitter.com/jWziVHl6oO — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 17, 2023

Studs: RJ Barrett turned things on in the second half

The Knicks looked to cut into the displaying a faster pace in the second half. Barrett saw his shot starting to fall, and great dimes by both Grimes and Barrett.

Barrett was very aggressive, as his shots didn’t fall per usual, but he finished with 19 points in the contest.

Studs: A new style of offense

The Knicks’ second half also saw much more of a motion-style offense. The iso-heavy normality of the Knicks seems to be used most when advantageous. This facet alludes to the variety and depth the Knicks possess. With shots not falling for stars, that extra pass being made is what separates the good from the great, simply having that option.