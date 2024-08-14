Knicks vs Celtics Opening Night: Way-Too-Early Preview & Predictions

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will kick off the season against the current NBA champions, the Boston Celtics. Since 2023, the teams have had an even 4-4 record in regular-season matchups. In their most recent meeting, New York secured a nine-point victory in Boston, with Jalen Brunson delivering a remarkable 39-point performance.

Despite expectations of a dominant performance from Boston, the Knicks have shown their capability to win, and with their revamped roster, they are ready to challenge their opponents. Their previous late-season victory, albeit considered inconsequential, has boosted their confidence as they look to spoil Boston’s ring night.

The Knicks’ strategy to counter-attack Boston’s strengths

Apr 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball while Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends during the first half at TD Garden.

The Celtics possess three players who recently participated in the Olympics and the current Finals MVP, indicating they will be in top form for the opening night. However, New York’s depth and potentially better team chemistry could give them an edge, especially considering the motivation of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to prove themselves.

The Knicks can focus on defensive tactics targeting Brown and Tatum, forcing them into difficult shots and employing solid help defense. Brunson’s early leadership, defensive influence, and strategic plays could be crucial in determining the outcome of the game against a Celtics team aiming to validate their championship win.

The Knicks’ new arsenal

The well-rested New York squad has enhanced their lineup by acquiring Mikal Bridges this offseason, reuniting him with former Villanova teammates Josh Hart, Brunson, and Donte DiVincenzo. These additions, along with the returning Julius Randle and defensive specialist OG Anunoby, have elevated their competitive status.

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) talks to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.

The Knicks boast diverse lineups and strengths, allowing them to adapt to different opponents. With such a formidable roster, they can match up against any team in the NBA. A triumphant start against Boston could position them as serious contenders for the NBA championship.