Knicks’ uber-athletic 2nd rounder could steal a roster spot

The New York Knicks have one more second-round rookie exemption to hand out — and Summer League is providing clarity fast.

While names like James Nnaji and Dink Pate were floated early as possibilities, one player is rising above the rest: Mohamed Diawara.

The 6-foot-9 forward hasn’t exploded offensively, but his commitment on the defensive end has made a real impression.

It’s clear he’s not a finished product, but Diawara’s hustle, instincts, and unselfish playstyle are catching the Knicks’ attention.

Diawara offers defense and effort — even if the scoring still lags

Offensively, Diawara remains raw, particularly when it comes to jump shooting and floor spacing beyond the arc.

He’s struggled to consistently knock down open looks, and his mechanics still need refinement for the NBA level.

But what he lacks in polish, he makes up for with focus, energy, and an ability to make the right reads defensively.

He’s shown flashes in pick-and-roll coverage, helpside rotations, and transition defense — all areas where effort goes a long way.

Diawara doesn’t try to force things on offense, instead playing within the flow and looking for smart, low-risk decisions.

Knicks value attitude as much as upside in late roster spots

For a team like the Knicks with a crowded core, the final roster spot isn’t about immediate production — it’s about fit.

They’re looking for players who understand their role, bring intensity in practice, and won’t disrupt team chemistry.

Diawara’s approach has stood out in that regard, with consistent buy-in and the type of intangibles coaches quietly prioritize.

According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Diawara has earned praise as the most impressive candidate among the exemption-eligible group.

As Popper wrote:

“The Knicks have one spot on the roster for a second-round pick or a player with at most one year of experience. Although there have been hints that could go to James Nnaji or Dink Pate it’s hard to make an argument that either has looked more impressive than Diawara.”

Low-risk, long-view development aligns with Knicks’ current timeline

Adding Diawara wouldn’t be about 2025 minutes — it’s about developing a role player who could contribute further down the line.

With his frame, defensive motor, and willingness to do the little things, there’s a moldable foundation worth keeping in-house.

Think of him as a piece of clay — not eye-catching yet, but full of potential if shaped correctly by the right hands.

The Knicks have invested in their development pipeline, and Diawara fits the kind of project they’ve shown patience with before.

Even if he only sees G League minutes early on, his presence in the system allows the team to evaluate him more closely.

Diawara could edge out more hyped prospects with steady play

Nnaji and Pate bring intrigue, but neither has shown the game-readiness or maturity that Diawara has consistently displayed this summer.

While the offensive ceiling might be higher for others, Diawara offers a clear identity and structure to build around.

In a league where two-way role players hold major value, the Knicks may see Diawara as a more realistic long-term investment.

With one exemption left to give, he’s doing everything in his power to make the choice an easy one.