Knicks trading for 76ers superstar could ‘absolutely’ happen

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

For the New York Knicks, the formula for success is straightforward: exercise patience and accumulate assets to potentially bring in a superstar to team up with Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

The Ideal Scenario: Embiid Joins the Knicks

In an ideal world, Philadelphia 76ers luminary Joel Embiid would join the Knicks, forming a formidable offensive triad. This dynamic trio would undoubtedly pose a potent challenge in the upcoming championship race.

Fresh off an MVP season, Embiid averages 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game while boasting a .548 shooting average. Furthermore, Embiid’s proficiency extends beyond the arc with a .330 hit rate, culminating in a .573 effective field goal rate and .857 free-throw percentage. Embiid’s addition to the Knicks would undoubtedly propel their offense to heights not seen in recent years.

Knicks Wait and Watch: Embiid’s Decision

Embiid is keen to see if the 76ers add more talent this off-season, particularly following James Harden’s trade request. Meanwhile, the Knicks wait for his decision. Some speculate that the reigning MVP may be considering a move.

Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey stated on SiriusXM NBA Radio that the Knicks could “absolutely” land Joel Embiid.

“Joel already owns a house in New York, he’s had it for a while. The worst-kept secret is that the Knicks have been amassing and retaining their first-round draft picks, hoping and praying that Joel Embiid requests a trade… I can see that absolutely happening,” Pompey claimed.

Embiid’s Contract: High Value, High Stakes

Embiid is set to embark on a four-year, $213.3 million contract, receiving $47.6 million for the 2023–24 season with incremental increases until the 2026–27 season, when he possesses a $59 million player option at age 32.

The Knicks would be prepared to offload salaries and clear sufficient room for Embiid’s substantial contract. This strategy might necessitate moving either RJ Barrett or Randle, with the latter being the more probable option given his youth and potential.

The Championship Conundrum: Embiid’s Choices

Of course, Embiid might choose to remain with the 76ers for his entire career. However, with a championship in his sights and a dearth of draft picks and assets to enhance the roster, Embiid might be compelled to force a move if he genuinely wishes to contend for a championship in the coming seasons.

Seizing the Moment: The Knicks’ Postseason Aspirations

With Jalen Brunson’s rise to stardom, the Knicks have an opportunity to delve deep into the postseason. The only missing piece of the puzzle is an additional star. The pursuit of this missing element could shape the Knicks’ future.